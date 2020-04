News

Tottenham follow Newcastle United lead – Daniel Levy explains why

Tottenham have made headlines on Tuesday.

Daniel Levy releasing a statement (see below), explaining their latest moves in reaction to the current national/international crisis.

The Tottenham boss setting out the background to making some big changes…

The main one being the decision: ‘to reduce the remuneration of all 550 non-playing directors and employees for April and May by 20% utilising, where appropriate, the Government’s furlough scheme.’

This follows on from Mike Ashley yesterday changing the status of most non-playing and coaching staff to ‘furloughed workers’, shifting responsibility to the government to finance their wages.

The big difference of course is that Daniel Levy recognise his club’s duty to explain why he/they have done this, unlike Mike Ashley and his minions.

The Tottenham boss points to the big question as well, saying: ‘We hope the current discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football eco system.’

It is a totally unacceptable position at the minute and players and managers in the Premier League have to make a major statement ASAP, they have to collectively give up a significant amount of their usual wages, or else they are going to look like the uncaring selfish stereotypes that so many critics like to believe they are in normal times.

Daniel Levy statement today – Tuesday 31 March 2020;

‘As recently as 18 March I said: “We shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the Club.” The decision by governments around the world to effectively close down economies with unheard of peacetime impacts on civil liberties in order to minimise the terrible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the right one to protect human lives. The crushing devastation on industries in many countries, the inter-dependence of international trade and travel in every aspect of our daily life is only now beginning to be felt. Every person on this planet will be affected and in my lifetime I cannot think of something so impactful.

When I read or hear stories about player transfers this summer like nothing has happened, people need to wake up to the enormity of what is happening around us. With over 786,000 infected, nearly 38,000 deaths and large segments of the world in lockdown we need to realise that football cannot operate in a bubble. We maybe the eighth largest Club in the world by revenue according to the Deloitte survey but all that historical data is totally irrelevant as this virus has no boundaries.

The Club’s operations have effectively ceased, some of our fans will have lost their jobs and most will be worried about their future. Our sponsors will be concerned about their businesses and our media partners have no certainty when we may play games again or whether we will be allowed to play in front of our fans. In the meantime, the Club has an annual cost base running into hundreds of millions of pounds.

We have seen some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus take steps to reduce their costs. Yesterday, having already taken steps to reduce costs, we ourselves made the difficult decision – in order to protect jobs – to reduce the remuneration of all 550 non-playing directors and employees for April and May by 20% utilising, where appropriate, the Government’s furlough scheme. We shall continue to review this position.

We hope the current discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football eco system.

I have no doubt we will get through this crisis but life will take some time to get back to normal. I hope we will never take for granted so many basic things such as getting off the train at Seven Sisters, walking along Tottenham High Road, entering our stadium with our family and friends, and buying a beer and pie ahead of watching Spurs play at home.

Many families will have lost loved ones, many businesses will have been destroyed, millions of jobs lost and many Clubs whether big or small may struggle to exist. It is incumbent on me as Chairman to ensure we do everything we can to protect our employees, our fans, our partners, our Club for future generations – and equally important – our wider community where we have such an immense sense of responsibility.

I wish everyone good health, a speedy return to normal life and watching Spurs at home in front of our fans. Stay safe.’