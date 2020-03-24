Opinion

Toon For Change call on Mike Ashley to suspend all Newcastle United season ticket direct debits during this crisis

A Newcastle fans group have called on Mike Ashley to give some of the club’s most committed supporters a bit of reassurance and support in these difficult times.

Toon For Change have asked the club to suspend all Newcastle United season ticket direct debits during this crisis.

They say that: ‘Fans should not be expected to pay whilst the country faces a national emergency.’

As things stand, thousands of Newcastle supporters will continue to have monthly payments taken out of their bank accounts, for next (2020/21) season. A season that nobody has currently a clue when it will start.

Indeed, as things stand, I understand some fans are set to shortly see a full season ticket payment for 2020/21 go out shortly.

If Mike Ashley doesn’t take action to suspend all direct debits for next season’s season tickets, that would be deplorable.

There again, this is the man who tried to keep all the Sports Direct stores open, claiming SD is an ‘essential’ shop under new government emergency guidelines, it taking Boris Johnson and the Government to force him to close the shops.

Then on top of all that, countless Premier League clubs have made public guarantees to their staff for these coming months and guaranteed money for casual workers despite no games going ahead.

As for Mike Ashley and Newcastle United? Not a word yet.

We are all aware of the dire situation and as well as the health/safety situation, the financial implications for so many. The fan group statement/appeal making that point: ‘Thousands of fans have lost their income and suspending ST direct debits will give some relief in these difficult times.’

The lack of communication from Mike Ashley and the club is scandalous.

Whilst as for the NUFC owner doing anything for fans, I am not holding my breath.

Toon For Change make appeal to Mike Ashley via Twitter:

“We urgently call on Newcastle United to suspend all season ticket direct debits.

“Fans should not be expected to pay whilst the country faces a national emergency.

“Thousands of fans have lost their income and suspending ST direct debits will give some relief in these difficult times.”

