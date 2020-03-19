News

Three more internationals featuring Newcastle United stars are called off

On Tuesday (17 March), Newcastle United announced (see below) that a host of internationals had been called off that were set to potentially feature NUFC players.

The Coronavirus ensuring international games as well as domestic matches, having a stop put to them.

However, that did still leave three games going ahead as things stood, with neither Austria or Sweden making an announcement.

On Thursday though, Newcastle have now confirmed (see below) that Sweden have cancelled matches against Russia and Cyprus have been called off, so no travel or action for Emil Krafth.

A quick check also found that Austria v Turkey is also now belatedly cancelled, so Valentino Lazaro won’t be playing either.

Newcastle United official announcement – Thursday 19 March 2020:

Sweden’s international friendlies against Russia and Cyprus later this month – which could have involved Newcastle United’s Emil Krafth – have both been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Games that were likely to see the likes of Miguel Almirón, Fabian Schär and DeAndre Yedlin in action had already been cancelled coming into the week. However, the Swedes’ double header had still been scheduled to take place – albeit behind closed doors.

The cancellation of the two fixtures coincides with the announcement that the start of the Swedish domestic campaign – which was meant to kick off later in the spring – has been put back.

So it now appears to be a full set of internationals called off that could/would have involved Newcastle players.

The Mag – Tuesday 17 March 2020:

Newcastle United have released an official announcement on their internationals.

There was/is of course an international two week break set to start after this weekend.

The Coronavirus issue of course having though overwhelmed everything.

The club have detailed a host of international matches that have been cancelled or postponed, in which Newcastle players could have featured.

However, two United players could still yet turn out for their countries this month, despite the issues with Coronavirus.

All three matches would be behind closed doors.

Valentino Lazaro and Austria are still set to play Turkey (who are continuing their league season behind closed doors).

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Emil Krafth and Sweden are set to still play matches against Russia and Cyprus in March.

You would think that these games will also eventually be cancelled, especially as they are friendlies, but no guarantees.

Newcastle United official announcement:

A host of international fixtures that were likely to involve Newcastle United players have already been either postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon have been called off. Miguel Almirón’s Paraguay had been scheduled to kick off the former with a game against Peru on 26th March before travelling to Venezuela five days later, but their campaign will now not begin until September at the earliest. AFCON holders Algeria, meanwhile – for whom the Magpies’ Nabil Bentaleb has turned out 35 times – will have to wait to clinch their place at next year’s competition.

Elsewhere, a four-team Euro 2020 warm-up tournament involving Belgium, Croatia, Portugal and Fabian Schär’s Switzerland has been cancelled. Similarly, back to back friendly games in Europe for DeAndre Yedlin and the United States – against the Netherlands and Wales – will no longer go ahead.

However, at the time of writing, two United players could yet turn out for their countries this month. Emil Krafth’s Sweden are still scheduled to play friendlies against Russia and Cyprus, though both are set to take place behind closed doors. Valentino Lazaro and Austria find themselves in a similar position, with Das Team’s friendly against Turkey on 30th March on as it stands. Their game against Wales, planned for the 26th, has been cancelled, though.

The government has advised the public to follow the latest NHS guidelines, which can be found at nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should use the NHS’s online 111 service at 111.nhs.uk.’

