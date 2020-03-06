Opinion

They want to extinguish Newcastle United fans hopes and be resigned to never seeing better times again

Anybody who thinks Newcastle United fans expect success, clearly hasn’t met many Newcastle United fans…

Over 90 years since the last to tier title, 65 years since the most recent FA Cup, then the Fairs Cup 51 year ago.

If you are meeting lots of Newcastle fans who are expecting trophies just around the corner, then they must be a canny age and still living in the past.

Outsiders (journalists, fans of other clubs etc) often choose to misrepresent our relentless natural optimism, hopes and enthusiasm as expectation but in reality they know the truth.

The bottom line is that they don’t like the fact that we don’t know our place, or at least the place they want us to be. They want to extinguish our hopes and be resigned to never seeing better times again.

They tell Newcastle fans that we have to forget about the ‘blips’ that were the seasons under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, that those days will never return. For whatever reason, they are desperate for us to accept our lot under Mike Ashley, that somehow there is a glass ceiling now that NUFC and the fans can’t aspire to break through.

It is quite extraordinary really, especially when you look at what is actually happening elsewhere.

Leaving aside Liverpool and Manchester City…

Arsenal are currently on 37 points and if they follow that current points average per game, will end up on 52 points, which would be their lowest total since 1994/95.

Tottenham are currently on 40 points and if they follow that current points average per game, will end up on 54 points, which would be their lowest total since 2008/09.

Manchester United are currently on 42 points and if they follow that current points average per game, will end up on 57 points, which would be their lowest total since 1989/90.

Chelsea are currently on 45 points and if they follow that current points average per game, will end up on 61 points, which would be their lowest total since 2015/16. Although before that, the previous time they ended up on lower than 61 points was 1996/97.

Conversely, you have other clubs that some would see as punching above their weight, or alternatively, you could call it showing ambition.

Leicester were in League One a recently as 2008/09 and yet won the Premier League in 2015/16, got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season and the next two seasons reached three domestic cup quarter-finals. They keep knocking on the door, this season they are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and are third in the Premier League, looking nailed on for more Champions League football.

You then have Wolves, in League One as recently as 2013/14 but currently level on points with fifth and three points off fourth, they are real live contenders for a Champions League place. This at the same time as still going great guns in the Europa League.

As for Sheffield United, in League One as recently as 2016/17, yet currently in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and only two points off fifth place and five points off fourth, live outsiders to get a Champions League spot.

These clubs have ambition and smell opportunity, at the same time they are also trying to build their revenue streams and invest in their infrastructures – better training complexes, better academies, bigger stadiums/capacities. Their fans are living the dream.

Newcastle United fans are living a nightmare. Yes there are clubs that are worse off but no club is ran quite like Newcastle United, simply looking to exist in the top tier and survive season to season. Some clubs may reach for the stars and fall short but then not everybody can succeed. However, everybody can try to be a success and keep pushing, that is the very least any football fan should be able to expect.

None of us expect Newcastle United to try and be a Manchester City but we do expect the club to try and be a Leicester City.

