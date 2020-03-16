News

The Valentino Lazaro quotes that never made it to print

A strange time for Valentino Lazaro and the rest of the Newcastle United squad.

All Premier League games suspended only 24 hours before NUFC were due to face Sheffield United on Saturday.

The club then subsequently announcing that for two weeks the training ground would be shut and all players given individual training plans.

Valentino Lazaro had spoken to the official match programme ahead of Saturday but now that interview won’t reach print with the game postponed, so the club have now published the quotes online.

The Coronavirus has thrown everything up in the air as to what will happen next but for the Austrian international, Newcastle fans were already wondering if he had any intention of staying after the initial loan spell. Both his agent and Italian media indicating Lazaro wants to return and fight for his place at Inter Milan.

Valentino Lazaro dodging the question/subject: ‘I have had a lot of questions about summer [and what happens after the loan] already…but what I can say is that I’m fully focused here.’

The player though insisting: ‘I wouldn’t have come here if I wouldn’t be committed to the club. I’m happy to be here and just focus on that.’

It was widely reported that both Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro had come to Newcastle United on temporary moves solely to try and ensure their places for this summer’s European Championships. Ironically, those Euros now look to be all but guaranteed to end up delayed until 2021 due to Coronavirus, with UEFA expected to formally agree that on Tuesday.

The bottom line is that Newcastle fans simply expect every player to try their best, whether permanent or on loan. Everything else is secondary.

Now we wait to see if/when we see Valentino Lazaro in a black and white shirt again.

Valentino Lazaro interview with the official matchday programme, intended for home programme v Sheffield United lasts Saturday:

“I thought it was a nice place to take a picture [on Newcastle Quayside]. You can see a bit from the city – you really know it’s Newcastle.

“I was always a big city kid – I loved to live in the city. I lived directly in the city [of Graz in Austria], next to a football pitch. Everything was very close – school, the city centre, and football. I just think I’ll never be like a country guy – I need some action around me, the city noises.

“In the world nowadays that we live in, everybody can give an opinion and you as a football player just have to be an extension of that, and just keep going.

“When I came here, I felt the support not just from the fans (but) from my teammates and from the coaches as well and I actually think I had a pretty good start here in training with my team, but then of course the first games came and we didn’t win. Then I had the red card [at Palace].

“I think I had a pretty good game as well until the red card. Then to not be able to play the next week at home [0-0 against Burnley] was a bit tough and now I’m more than happy to be back.

“It was definitely not in the best goal [when scoring his first NUFC goal at West Brom] but sometimes you just have to make the run and just be there. That’s what happened and, in the end, it came out important because we still conceded two goals. I was very happy after that game.

“I have had a lot of questions about summer already…but what I can say is that I’m fully focused here.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I wouldn’t be committed to the club. I’m happy to be here and just focus on that.

“I’m not really thinking about just my own future right now. I want to help the club achieve their goals and, of course, show myself as well.”

