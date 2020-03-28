Opinion

The Newcastle United end of season awards (if the season ends now…)

A big welcome to these end of season Newcastle United awards.

Honouring those stand out players, moments, matches that we have all seen, as if this was indeed the end of the season, instead of a (hopefully) temporary suspension of the campaign.

I have also covered some of the less than positive things we have seen over the course of this 2019/20 campaign.

So without any further ado:

Player of the season:

Martin Dubravka (second – Federico Fernandez, third – Miguel Almiron)

Only one candidate in the running, without Dubravka we would have been bottom three without question.

Best team performance of the season:

The 2-2 Man City home draw (second – the 1-0 win at Spurs, third – winning 3-2 at West Ham)

Worst team performance of the season:

The 1-3 at Norwich (second – the 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, third – the 2-2 draw at Everton)

Best signing of the season:

Allan Saint-Maximin (second – Jetro Willems, third – nobody)

Worst signing of the season:

Joelinton (second – Andy Carroll, third – Emil Krafth)

Better than expected player of the season:

Ciaran Clark (second – Javier Manquillo, third – Matty Longstaff)

Worse than expected player of the season:

Joelinton (second – Danny Rose, third – Emil Krafth)

Magic moment of the season:

Miguel Almiron scoring first ever NUFC goal in 1-0 win over Palace (second – Andy Carroll managing to get onto a football pitch before injured yet again for the next few years, third – Joelinton scoring his first (and last…?) Premier League goal in 1-0 win at Spurs

Goal of the season:

Matty Longstaff home to Man Utd (second – Willems at Liverpool, third – ASM at Oxford)

Steve Bruce’s luckiest three moments:

Getting the job (second – Martin Dubravka not insisting on leaving, third – the 2-2 draw at Everton)

Mike Ashley’s worst 100 hundred moments of this season:

Taking next season’s season ticket money out of fans’ bank accounts during this crisis (second – refusing to pay NUFC casual workers during this crisis when there are no matches, third – forcing Rafa out, fourth – appointing Steve Bruce, fifth – raising season ticket prices yet again, sixth – insisting that he himself decides which players are signed (Joelinton and Andy Carroll the worst examples of this), seventh – making no attempt to keep Rondon, eighth…)

Looking forward to hearing your verdict on the above in the comments section below and maybe some category/winner suggestions of your own.

