Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Southampton

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Southampton?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

A win needed to halt a run of only one victory in ten Premier League matches.

Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are of course ruled out for the season. Andy Carroll has still not returned to training.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning indicating that there are no new injury problems after West Brom, saying the only minor issue was Manquillo feeling ‘sore’ after two games three days apart, having been out injured for two months.

A very interesting fan choice of Newcastle team v Southampton…

Only Dubravka, ASM and Almiron get 90% or more support, as has been the case the last two matches.

As for the rest of the team, same back four as against Burnley last week and same central midfield.

Ritchie and Lazaro make the fan choice team and so I have put them on the wings.

However, the Newcastle fans have gone for a team with no obvious centre-forward (no surprise when Gayle, Muto, Carroll and Joelinton only have one PL goal between them) so in my suggested formation, ASM and Almiron are false number nines, able to float wherever.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Southampton looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

99% Dubravka

98% Saint-Maximin

96% Almiron

88% Lascelles

81% Shelvey

75% Rose

66% Hayden

66% Schar

62% Lazaro

57% Ritchie

55% Manquillo

53% Joelinton

51% Gayle

51% Fernandez

31% Sean Longstaff

20% Lejeune

17% Yedlin

16% Matty Longstaff

15% Bentaleb

4% Krafth

3% Atsu

0% Muto

1% Darlow

0% Elliot

