News

The FA Cup Sixth Round Draw means two Newcastle United Premier League games now postponed

The FA Cup Sixth Round draw has taken place on Wednesday night.

Norwich fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Tottenham, the game going to extra-time with no further goals and then penalties.

Lamela hit the bar with the first Tottenham spot-kick and former NUFC keeper Tim Krul saved another two, sending Norwich through.

With Man City and Leicester both beating Championship opposition on Wednesday, it meant seven Premier League clubs guaranteed in the quarters, which will become eight if Man Utd win at Derby on Thursday night.

Newcastle United were the second tie drawn out and are up against Manchester City at St James Park.

The full FA Cup Sixth round draw:

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Norwich v Derby or Man Utd

Leicester v Chelsea

The sixth round ties are to be played on the weekend of Saturday 21 March and so that meant Newcastle’s home game v Aston Villa was guaranteed to be postponed with a new date/time yet to be confirmed.

However, with Newcastle drawing Man City this also guarantees the Premier League match at the Etihad needs a new date, as that is when (weekend of Saturday 18 April) FA Cup semi-finals will be played with one of the two now sure to be in FA Cup action.

With Premier League live TV games now set up to the end of April, it means that apart from waiting to see when the two PL games (Villa at home and Man City away) moved by the FA Cup commitments, are rearranged for. There are only two other PL games that can be moved now.

Those are the home game against Tottenham (currently 2 May 3pm) and away match at Brighton (currently 9 May 3pm) with May live TV games not announced yet.

The final day home to Liverpool fixture on Sunday 17 May at 3pm will not move, as that is when all Premier League matches will kick off in the final round of PL games.

So this is how Newcastle’s end of the season now looks:

March 2020

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Sometime on weekend of Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Man City – FA Cup Sixth Round

(Newcastle v Aston Villa was due to be on Sat 21 March but now awaiting new date/time)

April 2020

Saturday 4 Bournemouth v Newcastle 3pm

Friday 10 Newcastle v West Ham 8pm (Sky Sports)

(Man City v Newcastle was due to be on Sat 18 April but now awaiting new date/time, as one of the two clubs will now be in FA Cup semi-final action that weekend)

Saturday 25 Watford v Newcastle 3pm

May 2020

Saturday 2 Newcastle v Tottenham 3pm

Saturday 9 Brighton v Newcastle 3pm

Sun 17 Newcastle v Liverpool 3pm

