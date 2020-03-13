News

Suspension of Premier League inevitable as Everton, Leicester and Watford release Coronavirus statements

The 20 Premier League club are currently holding an emergency meeting.

However, the outcome is now looking a formality.

The Premier League programme is set to be suspended starting with this weekend’s games and the only question now, is how long the 20 clubs will decide is their initial suspension of games period.

The growing conversation this past week had been about the possibility of moving at some point to games behind closed doors.

However, that has now been overtaken by Thursday’s confirmation of Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive.

Like toppling dominoes, we are now seeing club after club making statements reporting fears of more cases and disruption to any plans they may have had in terms of preparing for this weekend’s games.

Both Watford and Leicester City saying players are displaying likely symptoms of Coronavirus and are being tested, whilst Everton have now been added to the list with a Friday morning statement.

Steve Bruce gave his press conference this morning but indicated that he is expecting the matches, including Newcastle’s tomorrow to be called off.

Everton official statement:

‘Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.

The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.

The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club’s absolute priority. Therefore, the Club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre. The Club’s retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.

Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.

Further updates will be provided in due course, including guidance relating to forthcoming fixtures.’

