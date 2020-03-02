News

Steve Cooper declares ‘We love Freddie!’ but Newcastle United goalkeeper refuses to talk about future

Freddie Woodman has been a big success story for Newcastle United this season.

Whilst those out on loan have generally struggled, even to get games in some cases, the 22 year old has shown he is very much progressing towards being a Premier League player.

He has started every second of Swansea’s league season so far and is the biggest factor in them still having any kind of a chance of promotion to the top tier.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has already gone public previously in saying he wants to keep Freddie Woodman.

After this past week, you can see why.

In midweek, a brilliant performance and penalty save from Mitrovic looked to have earned a very good point at Fulham, only for Mitro to score a winner deep in added time that gave Woodman no chance.

Then on Saturday, Freddie Woodman was once again on top form, saved another penalty, only for Blackburn to get a draw in added time.

With those three added points this past week, Swansea would have been only a point outside the play-offs, the two late goals though meaning the gap is four points with 10 games to play.

Steve Cooper yet again happy to say how much he rates Freddie Woodman, especially after this past week:

“It’s an excellent attribute to be saving penalties on a regular basis.

“It’s not luck. It’s something he works hard on.

“We love Freddie!

“He’s been brilliant for us and has shown his true worth this season, particularly this week.

“Let’s hope he doesn’t have any more to save, though!”

Freddie Woodman will undoubtedly be looking at two things ahead of next season, wanting to keep playing regularly and can he get his chance in the Premier League.

Martin Dubravka is performing heroics week after week and it is amazing no ambitious/successful club have come in for him, so far…

Darlow and Elliot are out of contract this summer and set to leave, so would Freddie Woodman be happy as number two to Dubravka, if Newcastle get lucky and the Slovakian is not tempted elsewhere?

Freddie Woodman is contracted to Newcastle for another year but interesting to see how it plays out this summer for him.

For now though, the young keeper is refusing to discuss that future.

Freddie Woodman asked about his plans after this season by BBC Sport Wales:

“I have got 10 games left here at Swansea and I am going to enjoy every minute of it.

“I have done that for the last 36 games. I have enjoyed playing for this team and this club so I don’t look any further ahead.

“Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn’t and it hasn’t gone for me this week.

“It’s not nice to take, but we have to stick together and keep going.

“We have picked up a point. We are heading in the right direction, we are playing well. It’s going to turn sooner or later.

“We are going to give it everything.

“We will try to pick up as many points as we can and get in that top six.”

