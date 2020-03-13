News

Steve Bruce tells media that up until Thursday was ‘pretty convinced’ Sheffield United game going ahead

Steve Bruce has met journalists on Friday morning.

Ahead of training, the NUFC Head Coach giving his press conference ahead of Sheffield United.

This was a press conference though like no other.

This a reference to the Coronavirus and what has happened in the past 24 hours.

With the likes of Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi having tested positive for the virus, the widespread belief is that today’s press conference will prove irrelevant.

All 20 Premier League clubs having an emergency meeting on Friday morning that is predicted to end up with this weekend’s games postponed, as well as very likely a longer-term suspension of matches.

Steve Bruce at his pre-Sheffield United press conference:

“We’ve prepared for the game and people talk about it being behind closed doors but if we play football it’s for one thing – the supporters.

“For me, suspend it, shut it down and rearrange it for another date when the situation is clearer.

“Up until yesterday we were pretty convinced the game was going ahead.

“The welfare of everybody is key to all of this.

“The welfare of every individual is far more important than a football match.

“Like everybody else, we wish Mikel [Arteta] well and hope he recovers well.”

Martin Dubravka (and Ciaran Clark) injury update:

“Martin [Dubravka] is obviously disappointed.

“He’s going to be missing for the next month at least.

“He’s got a strain on his medial ligament in his knee.

“Ciaran Clark had an operation on his ankle two days ago too.

“They’ve just got to recover and we’ll see how they are.”

