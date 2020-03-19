News

Steve Bruce still insisting he was right not to sign a striker and will get ‘right things’ this time

After five months of the season, Steve Bruce had seen his four strikers score one Premier League goal between them.

After seven months of the season, Steve Bruce has seen Joelinton, Carroll, Muto and Gayle score one Premier League goal between them.

The Newcastle United Head Coach was ridiculed when at the end of that January transfer window, he insisted there wasn’t a single player available anywhere that would have increased NUFC’s goal threat, even players available on loan.

It was a long and painful 46 days between Lejeune’s mad double at Everton and that late Allan Saint-Maximin winner against 10 man Southampton, Newcastle failing to score in almost eight hours of PL football, incl four consecutive blanks against Norwich, Arsenal, Palace and Burnley – not exactly the toughest run of games…

Despite that, Steve Bruce still insists he and Mike Ashley made the right decision to not even loan a striker in January.

The Head Coach insisting waiting until this next transfer window will help them get ‘the right things’ in terms of signings, especially strikers.

Sadly, Newcastle fans will instead be very much worrying about all the ‘wrong things’ that happened within St James Park in the summer, that then (whoever…) thought it was a brilliant idea to replace NUFC’s only two goalscorers, with somebody who is never fit and a £40m/£43m Brazilian who now even Steve Bruce insists is not a natural goalscorer/centre-forward.

If instead of (or as well as) non-essential loan midfielders such as Bentaleb and Lazaro, Newcastle had brought a striker in on loan to buy, then at least we could have had the dual benefit of potentially a few goals from a striker this season AND seeing if he would be a longer-term answer for next season onwards as well.

Fair to say there are massive doubts on the collective talents of Ashley, Nickson, Charnley and Bruce bringing in the right signings, based on what we have seen these past two windows.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle:

“In January everybody was clambering for a striker.

“And we were the same.

“It was: ‘Can we find somebody for the top end of the pitch?’

“We could not get it (the right quality).”

“Of course we could have got a body in but it doesn’t improve you.

“We have that little bit of time now and get comfortable and look forward to the summer and try to get the right things.”

