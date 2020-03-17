Opinion

Steve Bruce set to be named Premier League manager of the month for March

Steve Bruce may be in line to pick up his first award with Newcastle United.

Ahead of a potential FA Cup victory, when the competition gets up and running again, instead it will be a personal honour that the NUFC Head Coach picks up.

Steve Bruce a leading contender to be named Premier League manager of the month for March 2020.

With play suspended at least until 4 April 2020, all Premier League games in March 2020 have now been played.

These are the potential winners of this month’s award…

Nuno

Wolves won impressively 3-2 at Spurs but a 0-0 home draw with Brighton means a less than 100% win record, surely ruling him out.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer

Similarly, a great 2-0 derby win over Man City but Man Utd could only draw 1-1 at Everton, so no complete win record counts the Norwegian out.

Jurgen Klopp

Struggled to a 2-1 home win over relegation candidates Bournemouth.

Roy Hodgson

Palace had a narrow 1-0 home win over relegation threatened Watford.

Chris Wilder

Likewise, Sheff Utd beat Norwich 1-0 at home.

Mikel Arteta

More of the same, a 1-0 home win against West Ham.

Frank Lampard

A regulation 4-0 home win over a poor Everton.

Steve Bruce

Not only has the NUFC boss got a 100% win record throughout March 2020, all of the victories came away from home.

On top of that, the 1-0 win at Southampton was achieved despite playing against 10 men for over an hour…and everybody knows that it is far harder playing against 10 men (well that is what Steve Bruce reckons anyway!).

The only question surely now, is whether the Premier League send the award to Steve Bruce in the pot now, or wait until March 2020 is actually over.

