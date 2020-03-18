News

Steve Bruce says this is his philosophy and style after nine months at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has given an interview three days before Newcastle United were set to play Manchester City in the FA Cup sixth round.

That game of course postponed until some future date, or potentially cancelled permanently.

The football authorities are planning ahead as to how potentially the current season could be completed, once/if the Coronavirus can be brought under some kind of control.

If/when matches are possible, it all but certain it would be possible behind closed doors before you could do so with fans in attendance, Steve Bruce says that would be ‘something which I can’t see the point of.’

In his interview with the Chronicle, Bruce says the last match showed a lot of promise in terms of tactics/formation: ‘If Southampton was anything to go by and the chances created, that is how we go moving forward.’

The NUFC Head Coach failing to mention that Southampton have the worst home record in the entire Premier League, had to play for over an hour with 10 men and the only effort on target in the entire second half was Saint-Maximin’s goal.

As has been the case throughout the season, Steve Bruce still keeps insisting that he is a manager with a track record of attacking football in the Premier League over the course of his career.

However, as this table of Premier League career stats (at all clubs in PL) up to the start of this current season for various NUFC managers shows, Bruce’s claims are not backed up by reality, the table showing average goals per game, for and against, as well as average points:

The stats showing Steve Bruce is a far more negative manager than even Sam Allardyce, never mind Kevin Keegan and Rafa Benitez.

Also going unchallenged is Steve Bruce making out that he took over a failing team, when he says ‘some achievement from a team from the bottom half of the division (last season).’

The very opposite is true, as Steve Bruce inherited a squad that had the eighth best form in the Premier League over the final 28 PL games of last season AND the fifth best form over the last 16 matches of 2018/19.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle:

“We are doing this piece now and it feels like an end of season piece.

“With my experience, I didn’t come in and say I could change it all tomorrow.

“They have played a certain way under the previous manager and they were comfortable with it. So I then thought if they were comfortable I wouldn’t implement change just yet.

“By the way, there is nothing wrong with how we’ve played. We beat Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea – and drew with Man City, that is some achievement from a team from the bottom half of the division (last season).

“When I thought we were no longer a threat, that was when I felt we had to change. If Southampton was anything to go by and the chances created, that is how we go moving forward.

“Overall I have always enjoyed playing two up top. That’s my philosophy if you like and my style so we will see.

“In the last week, buoyed by results, it is the way forward…we’re 13th and we are in the quarter-final of the FA Cup and we’ve done OK.”

Challenges presented by Coronavirus:

“For all of us, this is going to be difficult to comprehend what is going to happen and find answers to all the questions everybody will ask.

“The key to it all is people’s health – let’s not forget people are dying. A football match is just a match.

“For me, playing behind closed doors is something which I can’t see the point of. The whole thing that makes our football club is the 50,000 supporters that come and get behind us.

“Without that, you may get a result but it’s not for me and we’re governed by the authorities and we will see what they come up with.”

