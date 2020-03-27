News

Steve Bruce says sights set on Europe, Top Eight and competing to win a cup every season

Steve Bruce is on an enforced break at the minute, the health emergency bringing football to a halt in mid-season.

No news as yet of when football might resume but it looking like June 2020 at the very earliest, if the virus situation allows.

When top tier football is able to be played again, Steve Bruce has this week suggested a concentrated month of Premier League matches played every day, with each club playing two or three times a week, to get the season wrapped up.

Now though he has been looking longer-term…

Steve Bruce declaring: ‘If in the long-term, I can get them back into the top eight, competing to win a cup every season, challenging for a place in Europe. I can’t think of a better way to sign out…’

For many fans that will sound a little ominous, similar to Mike Ashley promising to sell Newcastle United only once a trophy is won or NUFC have qualified for the Champions League.

A manager/head coach who has never managed a team to finish higher than tenth in the Premier League, has never won a single trophy as a boss, with his only European experience in charge being knocked out of the Europa League in a qualifier in August 2014.

For a manager who turns 60 this year, Steve Bruce is hoping for a whole lot of new experiences in what he hopes will be his final job in management.

To move towards these first time achievements in management, Steve Bruce says: ‘We will add three or four quality players in the summer to the experienced core we have got.’

Well here’s hoping we see better than the mess that Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce made with their ‘three or four quality players’ that have been signed permanently so far by the pair – one goal Joelinton, permacrock Andy Carroll, Emil Krafth who is nowhere near good enough, whilst Saint-Maximin is the one positive so far but even he has to prove he can add the end product.

Steve Bruce talking to The Telegraph:

“I think this will be the last job for me, if I can make a success of this one, if I can get Newcastle back into the top ten in the next two to three years.

“If in the long-term, I can get them back into the top eight, competing to win a cup every season, challenging for a place in Europe.

“I can’t think of a better way to sign out…

“The plan is to grow and improve.

“We will add three or four quality players in the summer to the experienced core we have got – players like Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, who everybody can see have improved us.

“We have identified transfer targets and when this (current Coronavirus virus) blows over, we will make the moves to get them.

“We know what we need.”

