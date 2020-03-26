News

Steve Bruce says he’s desperate to buy England international – Would be pure Mike Ashley if agrees to it

Steve Bruce has been talking about his intentions in the next transfer window.

The Newcastle United Head Coach naming one player he is desperate to buy.

Steve Bruce says that Danny Rose ‘is what you call stick on quality’ and he desperately wants to keep him beyond the current loan spell.

Talking about the defender’s time at Newcastle so far, Steve Bruce declares: ‘I am delighted with him. That is the quality we brought in and that is the quality we aspire to.That is what we need.’

Danny Rose has undoubtedly been a very good player for much of his time at Tottenham but he has been very poor so far at Newcastle.

He has shown absolutely nothing to suggest he is worth a permanent deal and indeed only fellow loan signing Nabil Bentaleb has played as poorly since the pair arrived.

In backing up his case, Bruce says: ‘He was England’s left-back only last November.’ It was actually 11 October 2019 in the 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic when Danny Rose made his last start for England and with only four starts in the last 18 months it is a bit laughable to claim he is England’s first choice now.

I would say Paul Dummett is a better defender on what we have seen so far and Danny Rose has shown nothing going forward for Newcastle. With Tottenham and England in the past, I have in my head that he was great going forward and full of determination when doing so, we have seen nothing like that and indeed his body language most of the time doesn’t even look like he wants to be here.

It would be pure Mike Ashley if he agrees to buy Danny Rose, who turns 30 in July and would surely be looking for one big final contract in terms of both years and wages.

Potentially buying a player who has been so poor in loan and bizarre when you compare to how Mike Ashley acted with Rafa Benitez and Salomon Rondon.

Despite Rafa agreeing to sell Mitrovic in summer 2018 for £22m (rising to £27m), Ashley refused to allow the buying of 28 year old Rondon for his buyout price of £16.5m, because of the striker’s age.

Then after Rondon was Newcastle’s player of the year on loan and most productive (directly involved in 18 Premier League goals – scoring 11 and seven assists), Mike Ashley once again refused to buy the now 29 year old striker because of age, even though the Venezuelan had been Newcastle’s best player.

Instead forcing both Rafa and Rondon out, so he could force through the £43m purchase of one PL goal Joelinton, in the hope he would one day be worth far more money, even though everybody now accepts the reality that Newcastle fans could instantly see when checking his stats, that the Brazilian isn’t even a natural centre-forward, never mind regular goalscorer.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle about Danny Rose:

“He is an established quality player.

“We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months.

“And hopefully longer after that…

“He is a great thinker to have in the dressing room.

“When he walked through the door he gave everybody a lift.

“That is what a really good player does.

“Listen, Danny Rose is a stick on.

“He is what you call stick on quality.

“He was England’s left-back only last November.

“I am delighted with him.

“That is the quality we brought in and that is the quality we aspire to.

“That is what we need.”

