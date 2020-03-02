News

Steve Bruce press conference – Says Newcastle United now have ‘wonderful opportunity’ to stay up

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Monday.

The NUFC Head Coach holding his press conference ahead of the FA Cup fifth round game at West Brom.

Steve Bruce declaring: ‘I always believe a cup run can give everyone a lift’, here’s hoping he is right because the fans could certainly do with a lift.

No goals in the last four Premier League matches, only seven goals in the last twelve, only one win in the last ten PL games, it is grim stuff.

After Saturday’s goalless draw with Burnley, only one win since 28 December, nonetheless Steve Bruce believes Newcastle have a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to avoid relegation.

The very thing dreams are made of…

Bruce says that with Saturday’s draw giving Newcastle now 32 points from 28 games ‘it is all to play for’ at the bottom in this relegation fight.

These last 10 rounds of Premier League matches show just how poor Newcastle have been…

Here’s hoping Steve Bruce is proved correct and a win at West Brom will spark better times in the Premier League.

Not sure what defeat would at the Hawthorns would do to the league form, although one thing for sure, it couldn’t get much worse.

Steve Bruce speaking ahead of West Brom:

“We have got something like 5,000 fans going.

“They have responded like I knew they would.

“They want to see their team trying to get to a quarter final.

“We all know the league is vitally important to us but a cup run gives everyone a lift.

“Let’s hope we can progress.

“We’ve got to the fifth round for the first time in years.

“I always believe a cup run can give everyone a lift.

“We’ve got a good opponent, a really good team, so it’s all to play for.

“They [West Brom] have got some very good players and I thought two or three weeks ago they were going to run away with it [the Championship].

“They have still got a lot of Premier League players so it will be a tough tie but one we look forward to.

“Allan [Saint-Maximin] is the biggest concern.

“We’ll see how he is. He was sore yesterday in his back and his hamstring area. Everybody else is OK from the weekend.”

Making it one win in 10 Premier League games on Saturday:

“We tried something different against Burnley and I was pleased with the chances that we created but disappointed we didn’t manage to take one.

“The change of shape helped us.

They are professional footballers and we weren’t asking them to go to the moon, just to try something different [different formation including a back four].

“We have had a difficult run but we have got a wonderful opportunity [to survive], 32 points with 10 games left and it is all to play for.”

