News

Steve Bruce on chances of Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin playing against West Brom

Allan Saint-Maximin was a surprise omission on Saturday.

The winger getting only the final 12 minutes as a replacement for Joelinton.

After the 0-0 draw, Steve Bruce said he had left Allan Saint-Maximin out due to injury worries.

It now looks to have been yet another really bad decision to involve the winger at all.

Steve Bruce saying 24 hours before the West Brom match that ASM is a ‘bit sore’ despite only those few late minutes, Bruce saying he has back and hamstring issues.

Surely this means there is no chance of Allan Saint-Maximin starting on Tuesday. Steve Bruce having previously taken risks on the summer signing that ended in longer lasting injury problems.

Speaking of longer lasting injury problems, yet again the head coach talks about Andy Carroll in pre-match press conference.

Saying ‘we could do with Andy’, as though this has any relevance to our season at all. Steve Bruce says he can’t put a ‘timescale’ on Carroll’s return. Little wonder when West Brom will be Newcastle’s 34th game of the season and the striker has only been fit enough to start four of them. A totally pointless signing and PR stunt from Mike Ashley.

Elsewhere, Steve Bruce says no new injuries and the only concern about whether players can play matches only 72 hours apart after a decent length absence.

The likes of Shelvey and Manquillo will surely be only bench at best, with the likes of Lazaro, Bentaleb and the Longstaff brothers likely to feature.

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

“At the weekend, we had two or three who’d been out for six weeks, and it’s about how they recover, and can we ask them to then play twice in a few days.

“We’ll see how they are.

“But, I’ve said all along: we’ll be as strong as we possibly can.

“Saint-Maximin is a bit of a concern.

“He was a bit sore after the game after only doing 20 minutes on Saturday.

“We’ll see how he is with that ongoing problem, which is back and hamstring related. Everybody else is OK.

“Andy Carroll is doing better.

“How far away we are – I don’t think it’s right to put a timescale on it.

“We could do with Andy at this moment but, unfortunately, it’s not to be.”

