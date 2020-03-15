Opinion

Steve Bruce ‘keen’ to buy Manchester United star despite having 6 better Newcastle options – Unlikely!

Newcastle United are set to bid for a Manchester United star this summer.

That is if you believe this Sunday morning ‘exclusive’ from the newspapers.

The player in question is Phil Jones and Steve Bruce is ‘keen to do a deal’ for the centre-back, according to The Mirror.

The transfer exclusives from The Mirror are usually bad enough but surely this is an all-time low.

After reading this ‘exclusive’ I looked him up and couldn’t believe he was still only 28 years of age, the lumbering oaf is so slow when I have seen him on his rare starts and often makes mistakes.

I don’t think much of Steve Bruce but I can’t believe he would be wanting Phil Jones, unless it was some kind of massive favour to his old club.

Indeed, whilst I am not saying they are all world beaters, I wouldn’t swap Jones for any one of Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Florian Lejeune, Paul Dummett or Ciaran Clark.

I suppose all credit to The Mirror for giving us this laugh in troubled Coronavirus times.

From The Mirror ‘Exclusive’:

Newcastle offer Phil Jones Premier League lifeline with summer transfer from Man Utd

Newcastle plan to throw Manchester United defender Phil Jones a summer Premier League lifeline.

Jones has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford this season and United are now prepared to listen to offers for the 28-year-old defender who can leave for £12million at the end of the season.

Geordie boss Steve Bruce is keen to do a deal for Jones who has huge Premier League and European experience after Sir Alex Ferguson signed him as a 19-year-old in a £16million deal with Blackburn in 2011.

Despite a string of injuries in his time at Old Trafford, Jones signed a new contract a year ago tying him to United until 2023 with a year’s option after that.

And with Bruce a huge admirer, he believes the time is right to make the break from Old Trafford this summer in a bid to get regular Premier League action.

