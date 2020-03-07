News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in his Newcastle team v Southampton – Official announcement by club

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Southampton at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

The NUFC Head Coach making six changes to the eleven who started at West Brom.

Picking a similar (but not the same…) team to the one that faced Burnley seven days ago.

The changes from West Brom being:

In: Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Dubravka, Fernandez

Out: Lazaro, Schar, Bentaleb, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Darlow

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, ASM, Almiron, Gayle

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Joelinton, Yedlin, Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

So how will they line up though in terms of formation?

An additional/later announcement from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where everybody is playing.

The formation is a 4-2-3-1 according to Steve Bruce.

A back four of Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles and Rose in front of Dubravka.

Then Shelvey and Hayden in central midfield.

With Dwight Gayle up front and behind him ‘Saint-Maximin joined by Miguel Almirón and Matt Ritchie in attacking midfield’, the big news is Joelinton dropped.

Official Newcastle United announcement:

Dwight Gayle will lead the line for Newcastle United as the Magpies look to end their four-game run without a goal in the Premier League at Southampton today.

Gayle dropped to the bench for Tuesday night’s dramatic FA Cup victory at West Bromwich Albion but returns to today’s starting XI at the expense of Joelinton, with Allan Saint-Maximin keeping his place in the side.

Steve Bruce has again opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation at St. Mary’s, with Saint-Maximin joined by Miguel Almirón and Matt Ritchie in attacking midfield. Behind the trio, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey both return, with Nabil Bentaleb and Sean Longstaff dropping to the bench.

Javier Manquillo – a slight doubt ahead of the Magpies’ trip to the South Coast – has been passed fit to start, with the Spaniard lining up alongside Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández and Danny Rose at the back.

And in goal, Martin Dúbravka continues his record of having started every game for Newcastle in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Danny Rose, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almirón, Dwight Gayle.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schär, Nabil Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Valentino Lazaro, Joelinton.

