News

Steve Bruce details four point plan to get this Premier League season finished and start new one

Steve Bruce has been looking ahead to a plan to get this 2019/20 Premier League season completed.

The Newcastle United Head Coach giving an exclusive interview to The Telegraph.

Steve Bruce saying that naturally his suggested plan can’t be put into action until ‘it is absolutely safe to do so.’

There are four main strands to this Steve Bruce plan:

Put back the start of the 2020/21 season.

Get rid of one the cup competitions (League Cup you’d imagine) next season.

Have no winter break in the 2020/21 season.

Whilst the central idea Steve Bruce has come up with is a ‘Festival of Football month’.

In that month, Steve Bruce envisages Premier League games taking place every single day, with Newcastle United and the other clubs playing two or three times a week to get the 2019/20 season completed.

The NUFC Head Coach compares this to what happens in December and the start of January in any standard season, when there is a glut of games. Between 30 November and 4 January this season, Newcastle played nine times (eight PL and one FA Cup) over the course of 36 days.

Steve Bruce talking to The Telegraph – 26 March 2020:

“We have to try and get this season finished, whatever that takes.

“Everybody wants that. But we must also remember that the health and safety of players and staff is far more important than football.

“We should not return to training until it is absolutely safe to do so.

“We can have a Festival of Football month, games every day, teams playing two or three games a week.

“It’s not ideal, but if we can play 10 to 15 games in December and the start of January, we can do it to get this season finished.

“It probably means the start of next season will be delayed, we’ll probably have to scrap one of the cup competitions and do without a winter break, but it can be done. Whatever, however, we will find a way.”

