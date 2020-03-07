Opinion

Southampton fans astonishing comments on Newcastle United match

Southampton fans have been intensively debating what is likely to happen in today’s match against Newcastle United.

They are up against a visiting side who have one win in their last ten Premier League games.

An NUFC side that has scored only seven goals in their last 12 PL games, including no goals at all in the last four.

In contrast, Southampton have 17 goals in their last 12 matches.

They have also won eight and drawn one of their last 15 PL matches.

Despite the facts/form, the doom and gloom in the comments from Southampton fans is overwhelming. Quite astonishing.

Only the odd voice of reason pointing out the obvious, that the Saints aren’t quite as bad as many are making out AND that Newcastle are in such appalling form – the worst in the Premier League in the past two and a half months.

Here’s hoping the negativity of the majority is proved right today!

Southampton fans comment via their Saints Web message board:

‘Newcastle play in a way that we are appalling against.’

‘They haven’t scored for 4 league games.’

‘Steve Bruce will know exactly what to do to get a 0-0 or 0-1.

‘We’ve let West Ham and Burnley do the double over us, might as well as the Geordies to that list.’

‘Newcastle are in relegation form, they haven’t scored a goal in the league in the last 4.

Failed to score against Oxford Utd at home and they have sneaked through 3-2 in the FA Cup against a championship and league 1 teams.

They are relying on their very flukey results from the first half of the season, where they parked the bus and fluked goals from centre-backs, now that is not happening as much, they aren’t scoring and they are making more mistakes at the back/

I expect a much better showing from our team, Ralph seemed pretty angry with them and I reckon he’ll have give them a b.llocking, I reckon we’ll win.’

‘Really hope I’m wrong, but this has either got 0-0 or 1-0 Newcastle written all over it.

We can’t break down teams at home due to lack of creativity and Newcastle will sit deep and try to hit us on the break with the pace of Almiron and Saint-Maximum.

If the latter has his shooting boots on Saturday and they are clinical it could be a long afternoon.

Until Ralph finds a way of overcoming the Burnley’s, West Ham’s and Newcastle’s of this league expect the same results time and time again.’

‘A game where if we concede first it’s going to be horrible.’

‘Saint-Maximin does have a touch of the old Adama Traores about him: great ability, dribbling, speed, but hopeless end product.

Someone decent will take a punt on him if he becomes available and see if they can’t harness all that potential.

I’d have him at Saints in a heartbeat.’

‘He has that combination of pace and power that we pretty much struggle with every time we encounter it.’

‘SSN highlighting Newcastle having the worst attacking stats in the Premier League. We’re being set up for a another defeat.’

‘Cut out the stupid mistakes, stop rolling over and getting bullied and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t win this one.

If we play to our potential, 2 nil Saints, if we go into lethargic couldn’t give a toss mode, 0 – 1 Newcastle after 88 minutes of sh.te.

What team is going to show up?’

‘Andy Carroll is just back from injury it seems. So off the bench to get a couple of headed goals, and then go off injured again for 6 months?’

‘Why’s everyone worried about Carroll? Unsurprisingly, he’s out injured for at least another two weeks.’

‘Really don’t think I can be bothered to watch the game. Watching us playing against defensive teams at home is less enjoyable than staring at a messy diarreha splat for the afternoon.’

‘Christ, no real supporters on here just a bunch of bed wetters.’

‘Hopefully we get a reaction from the players after Ralph called them out on that diabolical display (losing 3-1 at West Ham).’

‘Looks like poor ticket sales for this one. Not exactly catching the imagination.’

‘So after learning from West ham, what would you do if you were Steve Bruce…give us the ball, bully us on 50/50 challenges, hit us on the break and thump high balls into our area up to anybody and wait for us to fail to clear it…’

‘Fully expecting us to lose because that is what we are masters at- doing rubbish when expected to win.’

‘Newcastle selling 3000 will boost the numbers a bit.

They took 5000 to West Brom, impressive numbers.’

‘WBA unlucky not to draw Almiron and Saint Maximin look handful.’

‘We wont win this.

‘They will do exactly what Burnley do. Defend deep, keep it tight, knowing we will gift them chances.’

‘Another team we struggle to beat and can’t see this going any other way than a 1-2 loss. We’re going to be sucked into another messy relegation battle unless something extra can be found.’

‘Saint-Maximin worries me. If he gets into his stride we have no-one to stop him.’

‘He has 1 PL goal and 1 assist. Lots of PL sides have been able to stop him.’

‘And Almiron only has 2 goals and 1 assist in the PL from 27 games.

I am not sure why people are so scared of these players, they are fast sure, but they don’t contribute much, they seem similar to what Troare was a few years ago, lots of pace and dribbling but no end product.

Between them they have 3 goals and 2 assists from 43 games.

Djenepo has 2 goals and 2 assists from only 9 starts.

Their top scorer is Shelvey with just 5, and the 4 centre-backs are their joint second top scorers, we should be more worried about defending set pieces IMO.

They have only scored 24 goals all season (worse in the league) and literally 50% of those goals have come from set pieces, only one of their goals has come on the counter attack.’

‘They don’t particularly score against anyone.

Of course they might score, but its far more likely Newcastle won’t score at all, will score from a set piece/long shot or from a bad defensive error from us.

Particularly as we are likely to have more of the ball and we don’t seem to be very good when that happens.

I am not worried about Newcastle scoring, its us scoring that is going to be the issue.’

