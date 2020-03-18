News

Small group of Premier League clubs have prepared plan to present at key Thursday meeting – Report

Premier League clubs are set to hold another emergency meeting.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, though whether it will be a physical face to face meeting or one via video conferencing, remains to be seen.

This latest emergency meeting has been scheduled to follow on from Tuesday’s pivotal UEFA meeting.

That meeting having agreed to delay the 2020 Euro by a year and cancel other future dates in the football calendar, that could potentially help allow the leagues to complete their seasons.

Ahead of Thursday’s emergency get together, it is now reported that a smaller group of Premier League clubs have prepared a plan to put to all 20 clubs, a plan on the best way to bring the PL season to a conclusion if the Coronavirus situation allows it.

The report details that the proposed plan includes:

All remaining 92 PL games would be played behind closed doors.

All games to be shown live on TV.

Neutral grounds used to help limit the risk of fans turning up outside stadiums, as was the case in Paris for example when PSG played behind closed doors.

All matches to be played in just two or three neutral grounds which would limit the numbers of emergency service personnel needed to a minimum – medical and police.

Stadiums to potentially host more than one match each day.

Clubs to play as often as every three days to get through the games.

In this exclusive from The Sun it says that the aim is to hopefully get this proposed plan agreed by the 20 clubs and then put forward to the government. Which if they approved it, it would then be a case of wait and see as to whether a point could be reached in the coming weeks/months when the Coronavirus issues would allow it to be implemented.

For the Premier League clubs, an additional massive hit on finances could be set in motion by broadcasters if they claim compensation for any matches not played. It would also head off almost inevitable legal challenges by certain clubs if the season isn’t completed and they are disadvantaged.

The actual fans are obviously the least of the considerations for the Premier League clubs but having matches playing once again, could be a very valuable distraction and morale booster for supporters even if played behind closed doors, especially with so many people facing what could be a very long period where they are expected to remain indoors.

