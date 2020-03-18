News

Sky Sports say Newcastle United will be a loser if 2019/20 football season is voided

Sky Sports have been looking at the situation for each of the 20 Premier League clubs.

With the season stalled and around a quarter of the campaign remaining, we are in the unknown.

There are no top level matches in England until 4 April 2020 at the very earliest but only hardcore optimists are seeing that as a potential time for games kicking off again, Newcastle due to be playing at Bournemouth on that weekend.

Sky Sports have now considered the question of which Premier League clubs would be ‘winners’ and which ‘losers’ if the season was now voided.

Little surprise who they see as the biggest losers if that was the case, Liverpool failing to win the title despite being a massive 25 points clear.

At the other end of the equation, Sky Sports predictably see Norwich as the biggest winners if the season is voided. They are rock bottom and six points adrift of safety, although having said that, the Canaries are in the last eight of the FA Cup with a home game against Man Utd if it ever gets the chance to happen.

As for Newcastle United? As usual we are losers! Sky Sports pointing out that with eight points clear of the bottom three, safety is very much withing touching distance. Whilst of course it is NUFC’s first FA Cup quarter-final in 14 years…

Sky Sports evaluation if the season is voided – NUFC and the biggest winners and losers:

Newcastle United

Current position: 13th

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? Newcastle are eight points clear of the relegation places, but they would be on the losing side of a voided season due to the FA Cup. They have made it to the quarter-finals, albeit a home tie against defending champions Manchester City. It is the furthest they have gone in the competition since the 2005/06 season and a real chance to win silverware, although that could now be in jeopardy.

Liverpool

Current position: 1st

Winner or loser? Loser

Why? The biggest losers of all would be Liverpool. They are just two wins away from their first league title in 30 years, with a 25-point gap at the top of the table. With a slight dip in form before the suspension, including FA Cup and Champions League exits plus their first Premier League loss in 44 games, they will want to conclude the season as soon as possible, rather than starting all over again.

Norwich City

Current position: 20th

Winner or loser? Winner

Why? Fairly obvious! Norwich are bottom of the league and are six points adrift of safety. Retaining their Premier League status may also allow them to hold on to key players such as Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia and Max Aarons.

