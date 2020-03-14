News

Sky Sports reveal second emergency Premier League meeting arranged

News via Sky Sports that another emergency Premier League meeting has been arranged.

On Friday morning, an emergency PL get together saw a decision made to suspend matches for three weeks.

The earliest that top tier games could, at least in theory, take place is Saturday 4 April.

Now Sky Sports have revealed that the Premier League have arranged a follow-up emergency meeting, which will take place on Thursday.

They say that this PL meeting will have the benefit of prior discussions and potential decisions taken at a UEFA get together on Tuesday.

It is a situation where nobody can predict for sure how long the Coronavirus will impact on football.

However, what does appear to be a sure thing, is that the football calendar as a whole, certainly in Europe, won’t be completed in 2020 as planned.

Even if things turn out to be far more positive than it looks at the moment, there would then surely be a decision to be made on whether club or international football takes priority. Whether this summer’s European Championships, or the domestic leagues and cups, should be given priority and try to be concluded this year? As for the Champions League and Europa League, that is yet another set of matches that would/wouldn’t be accommodated.

The best call in my opinion would be for the European Championships to be rescheduled as soon as possible for summer 2021, to then allow the best chance for club football to get back on track.

Sky Sports report:

‘The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

It is believed clubs will have more information by then after a UEFA European football stakeholders meeting on Tuesday.

As it stands, no Premier League fixtures will take place until April 4 at the earliest, with the Football League also suspending all games until April 3.

The measure to postpone Premier League football was agreed at an “emergency club meeting” on Friday and in light of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hodson-Odoi confirming they had tested positive for the virus.

Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if games start again on April 4 but others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August.

One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a “75 per cent chance this season will not be complete”.

