Sky Sports pundits include Newcastle United star in top Premier League 11 from teams outside top six

Two Sky Sports pundits were tasked with picking the best team of players from clubs that are outside the top six.

At the moment, with the Premier League suspended, it meant no players were allowed from Liverpool, Man City, Leicester, Chelsea and Man Utd.

Players weren’t allowed either from Wolves in sixth, though Sheffield United players were, even though they are outside the top six only on goal difference and with a game in hand.

Sheffield United only have one player in the non-top six team jointly chosen by Joleon Lescott and John Hartson, centre-back John Egan.

Only two clubs have more than one player: Zaha and Cahill from Palace, then McNeil and Pope from Burnley.

Those of you who are switched on, will realise that if Bolton’s Nick Pope is chosen, then Martin Dubravka isn’t…

If I was picking this team, I would obviously have Dubravka in and then maybe one of either Lascelles or Fernandez.

However, it is very ironic the one Newcastle United player that they have picked.

Surely going only on reputation, they have selected Danny Rose. He has been really poor since arriving on loan and is lucky to be getting in the Newcastle team, never mind best left-back of the clubs outside the top six.

Interesting to see not a single Spurs player makes this Sky Sports best of the rest team but the player they have loaned out does…

Sky Sports report:

‘We asked Joleon Lescott and John Hartson to pick a team of non-top six players they believe could challenge the best Premier League sides.

The two guests on Wednesday night’s The Debate were tasked with selecting an XI from teams currently outside the top six, that could challenge the elite sides in the top flight, and perhaps even win the title.

Here is what they came up with…

Goalkeeper:

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defence:

Max Aarons (Norwich)

Gary Cahill (Palace)

John Egan (Sheff Utd)

Danny Rose (Newcastle United)

Midfield:

Wilfried Zaha (Palace)

Jack Grealish (Villa)

Etienne Capoue (Watford)

Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Strikers:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Explaining why they picked Danny Rose and why they didn’t pick Martin Dubravka…

Joleon Lescott:

“We capped it at two players per team and took a pick each. I led the defence and John the attack. Burnley have 10 clean sheets so it made sense to pick Pope.”

John Hartson:

“We’ve gone with Danny Rose at left-back but we could have easily gone with Lucas Digne [at Everton] or Charlie Taylor [at Burnley].

We also went with Cahill, who is still quality for me. Egan from Sheffield United has been doing well, too. Chris Wilder has been exceptional and would be right up there for Manager of the Year if it wasn’t for Jurgen Klopp.”

