Sky Sports – Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff make change to sort contracts at Newcastle or elsewhere…

An interesting update from Sky Sports on the contract impasse regarding Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff.

The broadcaster revealing that the two brothers are now changing agents ‘in a bid to sort out their futures.’

Rather ominously, Sky Sports add that the imminent change is in ‘a bid to resolve their futures – whether that is at Newcastle or elsewhere.’

On 28 February, Sean Longstaff was asked by the Shields Gazette if there has been any progress on new contracts for the two brothers and he said back then: ‘We are (still) waiting for the club. It is up to them what they want to do.’

Now almost a month later and with only three months of Matty Longstaff’s contract remaining, Sky Sports say there isn’t even a ‘concrete offer’ on the table for Matty to consider.

Earlier this month, Steve Bruce shamefully did Mike Ashley’s dirty work for him, indicating that the Longstaff brothers were putting money before football.

The reality is though that overwhelmingly the Newcastle fans can see this is a classic case of Mike Ashley trying to get the two brothers to agree new deals at less than the going rate, attempting to exploit the fact they are both NUFC fans.

Sky Sports report:

Newcastle brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures.

The midfield duo’s Newcastle careers are in doubt, particularly that of younger sibling Matty, who is out of contract in the summer and free to talk to clubs on the continent.

The 19-year-old made a match-winning debut for the club against Manchester United in October, before following it up with a goal in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Manager Steve Bruce has said he hopes the midfielder makes a football decision over a financial one, but although talks have taken place for months there is no current concrete offer on the table for the teenager.

And now both Matty and Sean have taken steps to switch representative in a bid to resolve their futures – whether that is at Newcastle or elsewhere.’

