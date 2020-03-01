News

Sky Sport pundit says Steve Bruce has misled the Newcastle United fans on behalf of Mike Ashley

When even the Sky Sports pundits are saying what a shambles Newcastle United are under Mike Ashley and his willing minions, you know things must be bad.

In mid-February, Matt Le Tissier came out and stated that the Andy Carroll signing had simply been a PR stunt by Ashley in summer 2019, which is what most Newcastle fans said the moment he signed.

The Sky Sports pundit saying: ‘It [Newcastle signing Andy Carroll] was a PR stunt, very much so. It had been that long since he had been fit for a period of time. It was pretty much [to get the Newcastle fans onside].’

Now it is the turn of Phil Thompson.

The Sky Sports veteran was talking on Saturday about the striker situation at Newcastle and how at the end of the transfer window Steve Bruce came out and stated that there had been nobody available who was better than his four strikers. This despite Joelinton, Carroll, Muto and Gayle having scored only one PL goal between them by the end of January.

Newcastle now reaching March and still the quartet only have that one goal between them.

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson says that Steve Bruce saying there was nobody available who was better than the forwards he already had, was a blatant case of misleading the Newcastle fans.

Thompson saying that Bruce’s motivation for making this ridiculous claim was simply to ‘protect’ Mike Ashley, to cover up for the NUFC owner’s refusal to allow any money to be spent on a striker, in the process gambling with Newcastle’s Premier League status.

Phil Thompson speaking on Sky Sports:

“I think that you just try [to sign a new forward].

“He [Steve Bruce] will always say that after the event because he is trying to protect the owner [Mike Ashley].

“It doesn’t have to be your first, second or third target [of a striker].

“I always think that if you bring someone in, it gives everyone a lift, a new player [forward/goalscorer] for everybody to bounce off and it helps the situation.

“I think Steve Bruce will be saying that [the truth about not signing a striker in January] in his own office with his people.”

We have seen some classics down the years of Mike Ashley and his people misleading the Newcastle fans.

My personal favourite was when Alan Pardew walked out on Newcastle United and Ashley’s gofer Lee Charnley said they weren’t rushing into a replacement mid-season because they were going to take their time and find the very best quality replacement by searching the world.

Six months later, Steve McClaren was appointed, Ashley/Charnley having found him 30 miles down the road living on Teesside and out of work, having been sacked by Championship club Derby.

