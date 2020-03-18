News

Sky official announcement: You can ‘pause’ Sky Sports charges at no extra cost until live sport returns

Sky Sports customers are now able to pause their subscriptions during the current live sports blackout.

The impact of Coronavirus meaning that instead of live football, golf, cricket, motor racing and other sports, customers are currently getting a lot of filler, mainly repeats of past sporting events.

The broadcaster announcing that customers will be able to pause their subscription to the provider’s sports channels and that there will be no charges for doing so, nor will customers be then held to any sort of notice period.

Subscribers then able to resume watching the sporting action once it kick-offs again.

Sky have also announced similar measures for business customers too, particularly important for pubs, with government advice for people to stay away from them.

Sky announced this about Sky Sports via their official website:

“Whilst we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will go ahead, if you wish to pause your Sky Sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period.

“Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 Sky Sports channels.”

As for Virgin Media customers, no clarity I could find on where they stand at the minute.

Though there are reports that Virgin are speaking to Sky about what can be done for their customers who receive Sky Sports via Virgin Media.

