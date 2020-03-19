Opinion

Simon Jordan makes sensible suggestion – Yes, really

Even just the mention of Simon Jordan makes you inwardly grown.

The always attention seeking failed football club owner, permanently ready to say something controversial and/or stupid to get noticed.

For Newcastle United fans in particular he has been a thorn in our side for some time, claiming to be a friend of Mike Ashley, you can always rely on Simon Jordan to wind up NUFC supporters and back the club’s owner, no matter how daft it makes him (Jordan) look.

However, he has come up with one sensible idea that could help in eventually completing this current football season, if it does prove possible despite the Coronavirus.

UEFA have delayed the 2020 Euros for a year, in part to try and help domestic leagues belatedly complete their current seasons.

Obviously there are no guarantees due to the ongoing virus situation but the declared ideal aim would be for European leagues to somehow complete their seasons by the end of June 2020. However, there is also an acceptance that for this season completion plan to be achieved, games would run into July as well.

However, this would create an extra problem for many clubs, especially in Newcastle’s case.

As things currently stand, if matches were played in April, at least seven of Newcastle’s players would be unavailable.

Pretty much all players are contracted up until the end of June (unless loans for first half of a season) when signing for a club and currently for Newcastle, the end of June 2020 sees Manquillo, Carroll, Matty Longstaff, Elliot, Bentaleb, Lazaro and Rose all ending their NUFC contracts.

Simon Jordan has come up with a simplistic solution that would solve this additional problem, if indeed we get to the point where games are set to be played once again.

The former Palace owner suggests a blanket move to extend all players contracts by a month, if they are due to end on 30 June 2020.

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport:

“I think the football landscape would have to make certain concessions and certain adaptations (if the current season is able to be successfully completed).

“If you are extending the season, you have to then extend certain obligations on the players.

“One of them, is that most contracts expire on 30 June (2020)

“If they are (going to be) out of contract, just increase that to 31 July (2020) so that people who are effectively out of contract, would have to be retained on the payroll by the football club during July, but would then be available to the club.”

