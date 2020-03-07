News

Shameful latest comments from club on Matty Longstaff contract situation

Matty Longstaff now has less than four months remaining on his reported £850 a week contract at Newcastle United.

His contract situation once again on the agenda on Friday.

The club deciding to make the announcement only minutes before Steve Bruce’s pre-Southampton press conference, that new contracts had been agreed with Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey.

Steve Bruce then deciding to speak at length about the contract situations regarding Sean Longstaff and especially Matty Longtaff. Clearly this was a prearranged script delivered on behalf of the club.

We have seen it so often before under Mike Ashley, if players are not willing to sign new deals, it is always a greedy player and not the club unwilling to pay the going market rate that the player would get elsewhere.

Steve Bruce saying about Matty Longstaff: 'I hope that it's just a purely football decision. That the kid sees this is his hometown club.

Steve Bruce on whether the contract offer from the club is a good and fair one: 'Absolutely, totally, completely. I hope he thinks about his career pathway rather than anything else at the moment. I am sure that there are people in his ear…I hope he just looks at it as a football career. At the end of the day, if you have a successful career money will find you.'

Absolutely shameful, if Steve Bruce was saying this privately to Matty Longstaff about his career and money, playing for hometown club etc then fine.

However, what possible reason can there be to be doing this in public? Steve Bruce could just say that both sides hope to come to an agreement soon and they both want him to stay at the club etc etc.

The only reason for going public like this is for Bruce to yet again do Mike Ashley’s dirty work, making out it is the player being greedy, rather than just wanting the going rate.

As for it being his hometown club, obviously both Longstaff brothers are desperate to play for Newcastle BUT why should they have to accept a worse contract to do so? Just as well Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce weren’t around when Alan Shearer was playing, would they have been telling him he should expect to get lower wages than elsewhere because he is a Geordie?

What kind of a message does it send out to other young players at Newcastle? Sean and Matty coming through and doing well on the pitch, only for the club to treat them like this.

Steve Bruce says about Sean Longstaff: ‘not a huge concern anyway because he is tied up for the next couple of years anyway.’

Sean signed this current deal before he had played a minute of Premier League football and his contract will reflect that. He has now made 37 first team appearances since signing this current deal 15 months ago, including 29 in the Premier League. He is the same age as Allan Saint-Maximin but probably getting something like 10% of what he is earning.

For Bruce to think that isn’t a huge concern is ridiculous. Just because somebody is tied to a contract doesn’t make everything ok, we all need to feel valued in our jobs and to have such a massive gap in what first team players get is a huge negative.

Mike Ashley needs to get contracts sorted for the two brothers ASAP and in the meantime stop sending out Steve Bruce to accuse them of greed, rather than just wanting fair deals.

Steve Bruce says about Matty Longstaff getting Premier League football but he hasn’t got on a PL pitch since the draw at Everton. Dropped to make way for Nabil Bentaleb who has been really poor, a midfielder who hasn’t scored a goal in club football, apart from penalties, since 2016.

Matty Longstaff has scored two goals in six PL starts and at £850 a week, I make that each of those PL goals has cost the club around £14,000. I would hate to think what Joelinton’s one PL goal has cost…

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

“With Sean [Longstaff] there is not a huge concern anyway because he is tied up for the next couple of years anyway.

“The big one everybody is talking about is young Matty.

“I hope that we can convince him that this is the place to be.

“We all want him to stay.

“But the player these days has got that prerogative, that he can leave his contract and do what he wants to do.

“So we have to be mindful of that too.

“I hope that it’s just a purely football decision.

“That the kid sees this is his hometown club.

“He has had a wonderful breakthrough, now the next step.

“If I was him and the advice I’d give to him was, you know, at 19 I’m playing in the Premier League.

“So it is all about football and at the minute it should be about football.”

Steve Bruce asked about Matty Longstaff contract situation and whether the NUFC Head Coach thinks the player has had a good offer from the club:

“Absolutely, totally, completely.

“I hope he thinks about his career pathway rather than anything else at the moment.

“That is what he should be focused on.

“Of course it is a concern and I just hope that he looks at it as a football decision.

“I am sure that there are people in his ear…

“I hope he just looks at it as a football career.

“At the end of the day, if you have a successful career money will find you.

‘He is a 19 year old who has done very well.

“Tell me another 19 year old who has played in the Premier League this year?

“Not many and I have made big decisions around him, left people out to play him.

“I hope that he finds a conclusion with the club, I really do, we all want him to stay but players have this prerogative.”

