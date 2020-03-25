News

Shameful as fans confirm Newcastle United have taken full 2020/21 ST money from bank accounts today

If Newcastle United weren’t owned by Mike Ashley, I wouldn’t believe this.

However, the club is owned by Ashley and this has indeed happened.

Despite appeals from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust and fan group Toon For Change, Mike Ashley has insisted that the club go ahead and direct debit full payment for season tickets for the 2020/21 season from numerous fans.

They have also indicated that the usual monthly advance payments will also go out in the coming days, meaning thousands more Newcastle fans will be affected.

Doing this at a time when nobody has a clue when next season will start, or indeed when this current one will finish. Most importantly though, at a time when so many people face so much financial uncertainty due to the current state of national and international emergency.

Of course, we only need to look at how Mike Ashley treats his retail staff, customers and indeed the general public with his despicable actions in recent days.

Whilst numerous other clubs, including Brighton, have made public commitments to all full-time staff in terms of wages and promised to pay casual workers even though no matches set to be paid, Mike Ashley has refused to do the same.

On Tuesday Brighton have offered all fans paying by direct debit a three month holiday from making payments to help supporters in these desperate times.

Whilst on Tyneside, Mike Ashley has gone ahead and insisted on taking full payment for season tickets from so many fans today. Absolutely no reason why these payments couldn’t have been delayed until we at least have some clarity on when next season will start.

Brighton and Hove Albion official announcement – 24 March 2020:

‘It has been decided by the directors that after this month’s April direct debit payment is taken, that all renewing season-ticket holders and 1901 Club members will have the opportunity to opt in and take a three-month holiday from their monthly direct debits.’

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Official Statement – Tuesday 24 March 2020:

‘WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

On behalf of all the Board of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST), our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone working hard to keep us safe. We are with you. We support you.

We are in unprecedented times.

Almost all of the work of Trust is on hold, all meetings and face-to-face contact is suspended indefinitely.

However, we must, and we will, continue to stand up for our members and the wider Newcastle United supporter base when we need to.

Today, we need to.

We call on Newcastle United to suspend all Season Ticket renewals and all payments on future Season Tickets with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

We all have to adjust to a new way of life and for many that means financial difficulty now and in the future. We therefore reiterate our call to Newcastle United to provide relief and support to its own supporters by suspending all Season Ticket renewals and payments with immediate effect.

STAY AT HOME. STAY SAFE. PROTECT THE NHS.’

NUFC fan group Toon For Change yesterday (Tuesday 24 March 2020) made their appeal to Mike Ashley via Twitter:

“We urgently call on Newcastle United to suspend all season ticket direct debits.

“Fans should not be expected to pay whilst the country faces a national emergency.

“Thousands of fans have lost their income and suspending ST direct debits will give some relief in these difficult times.”

