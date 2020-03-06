News

Rio Ferdinand says Steve Bruce has done a ‘phenomenal’ job at Newcastle United

It is rarely a good outcome when Rio Ferdinand talks about Newcastle United.

On numerous occasions in the past he has defended Mike Ashley and criticised the Newcastle fans, going out of his way to wind them up, making some laughable claims.

Which is of course nothing to do with the fact he has a business relationship with Mike Ashley, including Sports Direct being the exclusive stockist of his ‘Five’ clothing range.

Now with impeccable timing, Rio Ferdinand has came out in support of Ashley’s choice of replacement after forcing out Rafa Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand saying that Steve Bruce has done a ‘phenomenal’ job at St James Park.

Ferdinand saying this as Newcastle have gone 10 Premier League games with only one win, twelve PL matches with only seven goals scored – including none in the last 6+ hours of football and the very worst form in the Premier League over the past two and a half months.

Premier League form table over the last 10 rounds of matches:

Rio Ferdinand claims that Steve Bruce ‘has certain values and wants them to work hard, that is why they are above the relegation battle’, quite amazing that pundits get paid fortunes to come out with this nonsense.

As Newcastle are once again in serious relegation trouble only five points [and worst goal difference outside bottom two] clear of trouble and have conceded the most goals of any PL team away from home, Rio Ferdinand comes out with the claim that Newcastle ‘haven’t got the quality of other teams’, which is completely untrue when you actually look at the facts.

Steve Bruce did not take over a failing team.

The final seven months and 28 games of last season saw Rafa’s Newcastle team with the eighth best form in the Premier League:

Then in the final four months and 16 matches, NUFC had the fifth best form in the top tier:

Rio Ferdinand speaking on BT Sport:

“What Steve Bruce has done there [at Newcastle United] has been phenomenal.

“He is similar to Chris Wilder [at Sheffield United].

“In that he has certain values and wants them to work hard, that is why they are above the relegation battle.

“Yes they haven’t got the quality of other teams…but if you work hard you get some luck sometimes.”

