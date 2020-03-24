Opinion

Richard Keys embarrasses himself with comments on Premier League and Olympics

Richard Keys has once again embarrassed himself.

However, this time he has given it a rest from telling us all how Newcastle fans are clueless, Rafa Benitez is only interested in money and Mike Ashley is great.

Instead, the former Sky Sports man has been making comments about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Premier League.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint decision was announced by the tournament organisers, the Japanese Government and the International Olympic Committee.

A statement made saying that the 2020 Olympics have been postponed due to the Coronavirus impact and is now ‘rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.’

In response to that news, Richard Keys put out this via Twitter:

“Japanese Govt postpones Olympic Games.

“Is that what PL are waiting for – Govt instruction?

“That’s the only way a whole lot of law suits.”

Richard Keys yet again on his high horse and desperate for attention by having such ‘strong views’ that might get him noticed, by winding a lot of people up.

It doesn’t even make sense what he says. He is seemingly praising the fact the 2020 Olympics have been postponed until some future unknown date, yet has a problem with the Premier League doing the same.

It is only 15 days since the last Premier League match was played and as things stand, difficult to see how the Premier League could have done anything else put suspend the league for the time being and say matches won’t be played for the foreseeable future (at least not before 30 April 2020 as things stand).

They are two totally different things anyway. The Olympics a stand alone event that happens in a different place every four years, with massive logistics involved that see competitors and spectators arriving from all around the world. A lot of countries had already indicated they wouldn’t be participating if it wasn’t postponed and so just like the 2020 Euros, a decision has to made well in advance to postpone, as did happen with both of these tournaments. Both the 2020 Olympics and Euros set to happen in summer 2021, all being well.

On the other hand the Premier League (and the same in almost every other country) has less than a quarter of the matches left to play out and it is not set in stone when the following season would have to kick off.

None of it is ideal of course but very much the case of making the best of a difficult situation.

Nothing wrong with holding off for the time being until we reach a point where hopefully the Coronavirus cases have long since spiked and the pressure is relieved on both the country and the NHS in particular.

Richard Keys (I think!) is referring to the Premier League supposedly waiting for the UK Government to make a decision on what happens with this league season and the next. Why would they?

He also appears to think that the PL are holding off cancelling this season in the hope that the Government will do so for them, with (in the head of Richard Keys) then any ‘law suits’ (compensation to broadcasters and sponsors etc for not finishing the season) to be paid by clubs headed off due to that intervention.

Well you can’t change the law retrospectively for something like this and make compensation not due, whilst difficult to see any kind of insurance existing that would be activated to be paid on the clubs’ behalf. Which then leaves the Government. With the financial implications of the Coronavirus situation being unbelievably huge, ridiculous to think that the Government would then step in to pay fortunes on behalf of Premier League clubs to broadcasters, sponsors etc.

BBC Sport report – 24 March 2020:

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place “no later than summer 2021”, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed.

“I proposed to postpone for a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will also be postponed until 2021.

The event will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021, the IOC said.

In a joint statement, the organisers of Tokyo 2020 and the IOC said: “The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating.

“On Monday, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘accelerating’.

“There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today (Tuesday), the IOC president and the prime minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

