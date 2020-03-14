News

Reaction of Phil Thompson to Premier League suspension is most predictable ever

Phil Thompson has been asked for his thoughts on the challenges that football and in particular, the Premier League. have in terms of dealing with issues caused by the Coronavirus.

The former Liverpool captain thinks there is very little chance of matches restarting as early as the 4 April 2020, when the announced initial three week match-free period comes to an end.

Phil Thompson probably correctly calls this as simply a move to give the authorities ‘breathing time’, before they come up with some kind of more detailed and comprehensive plan.

Interesting to hear his views when asked about the Karren Brady (whose West Ham are only above relegation zone on goal difference) suggestion of declaring this season ‘null and void’ as possibly/probably the best course of action, rather than still trying to find a way of playing out the remaining games.

Phil Thompson picking out the example of Leicester City and them maybe missing out on Champions League despite being third currently with only nine games to go.

Of course, no surprise what is top of the Sky Sports pundit’s list: ‘But it’s not like Liverpool are two points clear, they’re 25 points clear and we’re three-quarters of the way through the season. It would be extremely hard to say Liverpool aren’t champions.’

This is the thing though, it would have to be an all or nothing approach, if you were to not complete the remaining matches BUT still want to declare a winner/loser of anything.

Yes Liverpool are miles ahead of the rest but whether it is a 25 points lead for them to be Premier League champions, or Bournemouth third bottom on goal difference and going down, everybody has to be treated the same, if it was announced the season had ended early. There is no middle ground, either no issues decided on games so far, or all issues decided on completed matches so far.

Phil Thompson talking to Sky Sports about the Premier League issues in dealing with Coronavirus:

“There’s still ramifications even if you do that (declare season null and void as suggested by Karren Brady).

“What do you do with the teams in the Champions League positions?

“Because Leicester City are quite healthily in third, they’d be extremely worried if you went to the teams that finished in the top four last season.

“There are still going to be problems. It won’t just ended with it being null and void. It’s an extremely serious and unprecedented situation.

“I would think so (on whether 4 April 2020 sounded too optimistic for a potential resumption of games).

“I think they’re just giving themselves breathing time and it’s very difficult to see it get up and running then.

“They’ll be having meetings and every day it will change. I’m watching Sky News every day and it’s changing by the hour. Things are changing all the time.

“Playing behind closed doors is a contentious issue. I believe football is nothing without the fans, it’s a fans game and I like to think it could resume and the fixtures will be completed.

“As Jurgen Klopp said there are bigger issues to be concerned about but it would be good to get the fixtures completed because there’s so many issues to be decided.”

