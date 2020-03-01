News

Premier League relegation odds – Bookies react as Newcastle make it 1 win in 10 and points gap closes

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after this latest round of games, Newcastle drawing with Burnley.

Before the season started, the bookies made Newcastle United a comfortable mid-table finisher.

However, after 28 games it is interesting to see how they view it now, as we are now into March 2020 and only 10 games remaining..

The stats speak for themselves these past 10 weeks or more.

One win in the last 10 Premier League matches.

Only seven goals scored in the last 12 PL games.

No goals scored in the last 6+ hours of PL football.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Sunday morning:

A bad set of results elsewhere for NUFC, thankfully Chelsea scored a late equaliser at Bournemouth.

However, this weekend we saw Norwich, Watford and West Ham all win, only Brighton lost, whilst Villa now have a game in hand due to their League Cup final today against Man City.

The bookies still have Norwich (1/16) as very much goners despite beating Tottenham, still six points adrift of safety.

Villa and Bournemouth are the other two favourites to go down, both priced at 4/7. If Eddie Howe’s team had lasted five more minutes and beaten Chelsea yesterday, they would now be 15th instead of bottom three, the bookies obviously seeing those two thrown away points as a big factor for Bournemouth in their survival bid.

West Ham climbed out to 2/1 after that big win over Southampton yesterday, they had suggested in midweek when losing 3-2 at Anfield that they could have the goals to get them out of trouble. Former Newcastle target Jarrod Bowen got the crucial opening goal yesterday for the Hammers after his January move.

Brighton are then 11/4 with Watford out to 10/3 after the stunning 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Newcastle were around 8/1 before the weekend’s results but now find themselves 5/1 with the points gap only five to relegation, plus only the bottom two clubs have a worse goal difference than Steve Bruce’s team.

Next weekend could be a big one for Newcastle United as late in the season you very often find clubs at the bottom suddenly going on surprising runs of form, dragging other clubs into trouble.

The keys games next weekend at the bottom are:

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Palace v Watford

Sheff Utd v Norwich

Southampton v Newcastle United

Wolves v Brighton

Then on Monday night it is Leicester v Villa.

Newcastle need to keep that five points gap as an absolute minimum after next weekend, as anything less will have the alarm bells ringing ever louder.

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Paddy Power:

1/16 Norwich

4/7 Aston Villa

4/7 Bournemouth

2/1 West Ham

11/4 Brighton

10/3 Watford

5/1 Newcastle United

66/1 Southampton

125/1 Crystal Palace

300/1 Burnley