Premier League players now ready to take pay cut to help others – The Times

In Germany, the players at both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have willingly agreed to go without a fifth of their normal wages, in order to help support lower paid club staff during this world crisis.

Meanwhile, clubs outside the English Premier League in the UK are increasingly saying that they will be really struggling financially due to the suspension of football, with already some asking players to take wage cuts for the time being.

A time for Premier League players to show some leadership?

Simon Francis thinks there will likely be a challenge coming ‘to help keep football in this country alive’ and the top tier need to be ready to help

The Bournemouth Captain thinks Premier League players would be willing to do the same as those at the likes of Bayern and Dortmund, go without part of their wages to help others.

There is more than enough money in football to keep all clubs afloat at these difficult times and surely the PFA should be rallying their members and leading on this.

If Premier League players went without 20% of their wages for the time being, that would surely raise enough cash to help ensure players and clubs in Leagues One and Two could survive.

Simon Francis talking to The Times:

“I think the longer this pandemic affects us, the more likely it is that the Premier League will have to look at how to help keep football in this country alive.

“Barnet have already put their staff on notice of redundancy.

“In Scotland, Hearts have asked their players to take a 50 per cent pay cut.

“In Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, players are waiving 20 per cent of their wages to support club staff.

“If that were something clubs in the Premier League ever had to consider, I’m sure the players would be open to doing the same.”

