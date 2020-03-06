Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton featuring six changes

We now wait on the Newcastle team v Southampton to be unveiled.

Steve Bruce looking to halt a disastrous run of form.

Only one win in ten Premier League games and only seven goals in the last twelve, no goals at all in the last four.

I think Steve Bruce will make six changes in total from the side that beat a West Brom reserve team in the FA Cup on Tuesday, to try and prevent slipping further into relegation trouble, only a five point gap at the moment.

The head coach indicated on Friday morning he will stay with a similar formation to the 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 used against Burnley.

With Dubravka back in goal, I see Rose on the left despite not yet showing any reason to stay in the team, then Fernandez and Lascelles in the middle.

As well as those out for the season (Willems, Clark, Dummett) and Andy Carroll (much the same thing!), Bruce said Manquillo was his only injury worry, saying he was ‘sore’ after playing against both Burnley and West Brom. This despite Bruce having said he wouldn’t play anybody in both games who had just returned from injury.

Krafth is hopeless and Lazaro not a defender so it will have to be Yedlin at right-back.

Centre midfield I think he will definitely go back to Shelvey and Hayden.

Whilst up front it surely has to be Almiron and Gayle if Steve Bruce is going to give this formation a chance.

Which leaves the wide positions.

Joelinton appears undroppable for whatever reason so I think there will be a lot of angry fans when ASM ends up on the bench.

Whilst on the right I think on the toss of the coin it will be the more attacking Lazaro ahead of Ritchie.

This is how I predict Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Southampton will look:

Here’s hoping whatever team Steve Bruce puts out, it is enough to see Newcastle get three points closer to safety, or failing that, one!

