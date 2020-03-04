Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v West Brom player ratings after 3-2 victory

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v West Brom player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 3-2 win at the Hawthorns.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

(Mike Ashley signing autographs and abused by Newcastle United fans outside Hawthorns – Video – Watch HERE)

(After playing reserve side and losing to Newcastle United, Slaven Bilic says ‘The league is the priority’ – Read HERE)

(West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Watch official match highlights in 5 goal thriller and plenty other chances – Watch HERE)

(Steve Bruce reacts to West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – “It must be something in our DNA” – Read HERE)

(West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s FA Cup 5th round win – Read HERE)

