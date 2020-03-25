News

Piers Morgan calls out Mike Ashley – Absolutely brilliant

When you are cheering on Piers Morgan then you know that these are very different times we are living in.

Yet this morning that is what I found myself doing, when having my breakfast watching Good Morning Britain.

I have absolutely no time for Piers Morgan usually BUT I have to admit he has spoken up well during this current crisis.

This morning though he topped anything that had gone before.

Whilst so many people are going the extra mile, especially in the NHS, to confront this current crisis, Piers Morgan focused on the disgusting super rich minority who are behaving disgracefully.

Piers Morgan calling out Mike Ashley as the very worst.

Mike Ashley controls numerous businesses and brands, mainly through his ownership of over 63% of the Frasers Group (formerly Sport Direct International Group) and Piers Morgan laying it on the line.

Morgan pointing out Ashley’s despicable behaviour in trying to keep the Sports Direct stores open until the Government forced them to close, forcing employees to travel to work when they aren’t in ‘essential’ jobs, ‘fleecing’ customers with outrageous price rises, with the CMA watchdog now looking into accusations that Mike Ashley and SD have been ‘profiteering’ in the current situation.

Piers Morgan says that Mike Ashley and his business empire have been ‘exposed’ and that he doesn’t want to hear any feeble excuses or explanation.

Reflecting the mood of the public, Piers Morgan says that longer-term, we will all remember the conduct of individuals and companies during this health crisis, the good and the bad.

He says he will never forgive the way Mike Ashley and his retail empire have acted and I would echo that, here’s hoping that everybody remembers how Ashley has behaved.

Don’t forget as well, with Newcastle United it has been exactly the same.

Unlike many other clubs, Mike Ashley has refused to publicly commit to all full-time staff receiving normal wages no matter what, plus no commitment to help casual workers by continuing to pay them despite matches now called off. Whilst Ashley has also refused to delay direct debit payments for a few months (as Brighton have) in paying for 2020/21 season tickets – many Newcastle fans having the full payment for next season taken out this morning, with thousands of others set to see monthly direct debits continue to go out in the coming days.

Piers Morgan speaking on Good Morning Britain – Wednesday 25 March 2020:

“We will remember the companies which stepped up, took care of their employees and their customers.

“And we will remember the ones who abused their employees, made them work when they weren’t essential and who abused their customers with this kind of outrageous fleecing.

“I don’t want to hear from Sports Direct about any explanation that justifies this.

‘We know what you did.

“You have been exposed and you should just shut your stores.

“And frankly, if after this you are still doing business, well good luck to customers that forgive you for this because I won’t.

“I think that’s disgusting.’

