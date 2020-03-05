News

Outrageous comment by Newcastle United chief at Financial Times football summit

Newcastle United were represented on Thursday at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

The chief of business development at Newcastle United was there.

Not only that, she was actually one of the speakers.

Kate Bradley became the Interim Head of Business Development at Newcastle United Football Club in July 2019 and this is how her job working for Mike Ashley is described:

‘In this role she gives strategic direction and leadership across the club’s commercial and marketing departments, with responsibility for business development, brand guardianship and marketing outputs.’

We have heard some outrageous claims/comments from Mike Ashley down the years.

As of course we have had from the stooges/patsies that he employs.

The likes of Derek Llambias and Lee Charnley as MD/CEO.

As well as the likes of JFK, Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren, John Carver and now Steve Bruce as manager/head coach.

Now we have Kate Bradley, Head of Business Development at Newcastle United who actually said this today at the FT Football business summit when representing Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United:

“The ordinary fan on the street doesn’t want to feel like part of a brand. They want to feel like part of a club.”

Absolutely unbelievable. Somebody who is working at the football club that exists only to benefit the owner and his business empire.

Kate Bradley, Head of Business Development, @NUFC “The ordinary fan on the street doesn’t want to feel like part of a brand. They want to feel like part of a club.” #FTFootball pic.twitter.com/WwrIXXeuxN — Financial Times Live (@ftlive) March 5, 2020

Newcastle Fans replying to the Financial Times putting out the quote from the NUFC Business Development chief on Twitter:

Big Cel:

‘The Club that is Sports Direct United.’

Alan B NUFC:

‘What a Complete lie!!!! Brand is Sports direct it’s all over the stadium!!!!! No communication, no ambition and we definitely feel part of the brand!!!’

Chris Parkin:

‘This has to be a wind up?!?!?!?’

The Blue Geordie:

‘Is she mental? Or is this just another Ashley p.sstake? There’s nothing about nufc or its fans that feel like a club. The club is truly dead. Has been for years.’

Marc Johnson:

‘Pity Ashley never wanted to develop the football side of NUFC.’

Lee:

‘We have a Head of Business?’

Vital Things:

‘Dear Kate. Are you having a laugh?’

Steve McKenna:

‘She knows who her boss is right? Mike Brand Ashley.’

Samantha:

‘So Kate…why does nufc look like an advertising billboard for sports direct? The identity of the club and it’s supporters is being stripped away.’

MiggyAzalea:

‘Why do we have a head of business development? Nothing to develop at NUFC with FCB as owner.’

Nick Bird:

‘The absolute cheek!!!!!’

Dell:

‘We have a head of business development?’

