NUST Official Statement – Try to shame Mike Ashley not to take money now from fans for season tickets

NUST have called on Mike Ashley to take immediate action and stop the planned taking of money from Newcastle fans’ bank accounts for next (2020/2021) season.

Financial worries have never been so great for so many people with this Coronavirus crisis and yet Mike Ashley appears determined to go ahead and take direct debits as planned, even though nobody knows when next season will kick off.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) appealing to Mike Ashley ‘to suspend all Season Ticket renewals and all payments on future Season Tickets with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.’

The Trust represents many thousands of Newcastle supporters who are members but truly speaks for us all, when calling on the club to make this small gesture to help their fans in such desperate times.

It is reported that as early as tomorrow (Wednesday 25 March 2020), some fans could see the entire amount taken out of their bank account for next season. Whilst others will shortly see their smaller monthly payments go out.

It is asking so little for Mike Ashley to simply put this back by a few months to ease the financial worries for so many people.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Official Statement – Tuesday 24 March 2020:

‘WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

On behalf of all the Board of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST), our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone working hard to keep us safe. We are with you. We support you.

We are in unprecedented times.

Almost all of the work of Trust is on hold, all meetings and face-to-face contact is suspended indefinitely.

However, we must, and we will, continue to stand up for our members and the wider Newcastle United supporter base when we need to.

Today, we need to.

We call on Newcastle United to suspend all Season Ticket renewals and all payments on future Season Tickets with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

We all have to adjust to a new way of life and for many that means financial difficulty now and in the future. We therefore reiterate our call to Newcastle United to provide relief and support to its own supporters by suspending all Season Ticket renewals and payments with immediate effect.

STAY AT HOME. STAY SAFE. PROTECT THE NHS.’

NUFC fan group Toon For Change earlier today made their appeal to Mike Ashley via Twitter:

“We urgently call on Newcastle United to suspend all season ticket direct debits.

“Fans should not be expected to pay whilst the country faces a national emergency.

“Thousands of fans have lost their income and suspending ST direct debits will give some relief in these difficult times.”

