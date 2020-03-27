News

Nobby Solano arrested for breaking Coronavirus rules

Nobby Solano has been arrested for breaching Coronavirus laws.

The former Newcastle United midfielder arrested in the La Molina district of Lima.

The National Police having to climb the walls of a house after those inside failed to allow them entry.

When they gained access, Libero report that the Police found six people in the middle of a ‘party’, which breaches the strict social isolation laws in Peru as they attempt to stop the virus spreading.

As well as Nobby Solano, another former Peruvian midfielder Pablo Zegarra was also in the property and found himself detained by the Police as well.

When arrested, the now forty five year old Nobby Solano is reported to have said ‘What party’, saying it had been simply a ‘meeting’ with friends. Though whether party or meeting, it would still appear to be breaking the strict isolation laws that have been brought in during this international emergency.

