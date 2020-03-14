Opinion

No Newcastle fan can fail to smile at this – From Benidorm ‘The Blaydon Races’ and ‘Alan Shearer’

Every Newcastle fan is missing his or her football fix today.

The Coronavirus having now finally impacted on the Premier League, including Newcastle United.

Friday bringing the announcement that there will be no matches until Saturday 4 April at the very earliest, possibly far longer.

Newcastle United is meant to be the fix, away from the stresses and strains of our every day lives.

Something to allow those stresses and strains to fade away at least for a few hours, although difficult to claim even that in recent years…

Anyway, your average Newcastle fan is a resilient type, we might not know how to win trophies but we know how to still have a laugh.

With the virus coming along on top of everything else you have to struggle against, it is important that we still look out for and appreciate the things that can give you a lift.

I defy any Newcastle fan not to raise a smile watching these below.

All the way from Benidorm, thanks to Newcastle fan @AnthMilburn17 we bring you the ‘Blaydon Races’ and ‘Alan Shearer’:

This is classic and then the encore:

Anybody who sees anything else that might raise a smile in these troubled times and we could feature, let us know via [email protected]

