Newcastle v West Brom player ratings from fans – Fair feedback?

The results of the Newcastle v West Brom player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Tuesday night.

Clear man of the match (as he was against Burnley) is Miguel Almiron (8.9), finally Steve Bruce allowing him to play in an attacking role. The Paraguayan made some great runs and movement, plus put goals on the end of it.

No surprise to see Allan Saint-Maximin (7.8) second highest in the fan ratings. Very unlucky with a 30 yarder that hit the post, then a great run and pass for Almiron’s opening goal. Also benefiting from more freedom to get forward into attacking positions where he can be a threat.

Elsewhere in the starting eleven, maybe a surprise for some of you that no other player was rated 7.0 or higher by supporters. However, having conceded twice and West Brom having plenty of other second half chances, probably explains why defenders and covering midfielders didn’t rate that high.

No surprise at the very bottom to see Nabil Bentaleb (4.7), poor yet again last night and yet to impress in any match so far. Midfield partner Sean Longstaff (5.7) was third lowest of the starting eleven, neither of them really looking like dominating, even though West Brom had a 39 year old (Barry) and 35 year old (Brunt) in their second string midfield.

Sandwiched between the midfield pair is Danny Rose (5.6), made one decent clearance of one that might have been going in but overall very poor to average against such modest opposition.

The other five NUFC starters all had fan ratings of 6.something.

Javier Manquillo (6.9) probably unlucky not to break through the 7.0 barrier as he looked Newcastle’s best defender.

Joelinton (6.5) getting a rare top half of the team fan rating, he had a few nice touches and worked hard, never looked like scoring himself but put that clever and speculative backheel in the right area and Almiron scored his second.

Lazaro (6.4) did ok in patches but needs to get involved more, which hopefully he will now he’s had a few matches. Got lucky on the goal but credit to him for getting in there and being on hand to take advantage of poor goalkeeping for what turned out to be the match winner.

Fabian Schar (6.4) did ok but was weak and easily beaten when coming out to the right in the build up to the second West Brom goal.

Karl Darlow (6.2) made a decent number of saves but got lucky a few times when not catching the ball and/or parrying it into dangerous areas.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles (6.1) struggled as the game went on with the home players putting pressure on the visiting defence and getting plenty joy.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30pm Wednesday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

