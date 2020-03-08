Player Ratings

Newcastle v Southampton player ratings from fans – Maybe a few surprises?

The results of the Newcastle v Southampton player ratings by fans.

Always interesting to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Saturday afternoon.

Clear man of the match is Allan Saint-Maximin (8.2), lively all game and as well as the mate winner, won the penalty that should have given Newcastle a half-time lead and probably a far more comfortable second half.

Maybe a surprise to some that Newcastle fans rated only two other players 7.0 or better.

Martin Dubravka (7.3) had one of his quieter matches but early on did well as Southampton pressed, made one decent save from Long after the break. That makes it three clean sheets in the last five Premier League matches.

Just scraping 7.0 is Jonjo Shelvey. Had a decent first half and in the final 15 minutes before the break threatened to pull the Saints apart, a perfect scenario for the midfielder with the Saints down to 10 men. However, after the break Shelvey totally lost his way and didn’t really threaten at all.

As for the negative end of the spectrum, three stood out.

Dwight Gayle (4.4) looked lively but failed to take a series of chances, could have had a first half hat-trick.

Matt Ritchie (4.8) was desperate to take the penalty and failed. I wouldn’t give him much grief for that as it was in the bottom corner and an excellent save. However, he did have a really poor match overall and no surprise to see him the first to be subbed.

Danny Rose (5.2) came to Newcastle for a loan spell to ensure he makes England’s squad for the summer Euros. He is lucky to get in the Newcastle team on what we have seen so far, never mind England’s.

The other five players all had half-decent games according to the fans, to greater or lesser extents.

Miguel Almiron (6.7) was decent in the build-up at times but failed to provide the finish this time, Alex McCarthy making that excellent double save early on but Almiron possibly should have gave him no chance.

Javier Manquillo (6.6) put in his third solid display in the space of eight days, very bizarre if Newcastle don’t offer him a new contract as a great squad player to have and a far better defender than Krafth or Yedlin.

After looking all over the place from kick-off, centre-backs Fernandez (6.6) and Lascelles (6.4) quickly bounced back to have ok games. Their job made a lot easier when playing over an hour against 10 men, though they were opened up at times in the second half and Long in particular should have done better with a very decent chance.

Isaac Hayden (6.3) quietly went about his business but not a game where he is likely to stand out when the opposition are down to 10 men and sitting back, with the onus on NUFC to open them up.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 11.30am Sunday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Southampton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

