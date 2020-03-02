Player Ratings

Newcastle v Burnley player ratings from fans – Tells the story of this match

The results of the Newcastle v Burnley player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The response from Newcastle fans to what they watched on Saturday.

Clear man of the match was Miguel Almiron (7.1), finally Steve Bruce allowing him to play in an attacking role. The Paraguayan made some great runs and tried to provide the goal threat that has been absent, only to suffer from a lack of quality and support from those around him.

Elsewhere in the starting eleven it was pretty desperate stuff, only two outfield players rated 6.0 or better.

Martin Dubravka (6.7) had one of his quietest days of the season but did everything that was needed.

Whilst Jonjo Shelvey (6.2) had the odd decent moment but never really got proper control of the game.

At the lowest end, Danny Rose (4.1) was once again a real disappointment, still doesn’t look up for it.

There were some people claiming Joelinton (4.4) put in a better performance on the left, which might be true, but only marginally so.

The other six starters all got poor to mediocre 5.something ratings from fans.

Fernandez (5.9) and Manquillo (5.9) did ok at the back, though Burnley didn’t show a lot of ambition overall, whilst Gayle (5.8) at least gave us a bit of pace and movement that has been lacking in the centre-forward role.

Lascelles (5.5) wasn’t at his best and Ritchie (5.5) was full of running and commitment but lacked quality when a couple of chances came his way.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Burnley player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 3pm

Goals:

Possession was Burnley 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Burnley 8 Newcastle 21

Shots on target were Burnley 1 Newcastle 4

Corners were Burnley 7 Newcastle 11

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Allan Saint-Maximin 77), Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Crowd: 52,219 (Burnley 2,400)

