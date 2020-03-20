News

Newcastle United winger says manager has helped him develop aggression and find confidence again

Despite Sheffield Wednesday in abysmal form with two wins in their last 14 Championship games, it was a different story for Jacob Murphy before the season was brought to a halt by the Coronavirus.

Having been largely used as a sub earlier this season (13 times appearing off the bench this season so far), in recent months the Newcastle United loan player has held down a first team place.

His form significantly improved, Jacob Murphy was voted player of the month for February 2020 by Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The winger says he believes he has rediscovered his confidence after losing it at Newcastle United.

Whilst Murphy also thinks Garry Monk has helped him add aggression to his game.

Jacob Murphy is one of many players a decision will need to be made on, whenever the next transfer window opens. The 25 year old has only one more season to go and could end up walking away for nothing at the end of it, unless a new contract is agreed or sold to another club.

Newcastle fan Jacob Murphy though, insists his aim is still to succeed at St James Park and hopes the loan spell will help with that.

The former Norwich player clearly has ability and his highlight so far was undoubtedly the brilliant individual goal he scored at the Etihad (see image above) in a 3-1 NUFC defeat but far too often he looks like a rabbit in the headlights, especially when playing at St James Park.

It would be some comeback if Jacob Murphy was back playing for Newcastle next season.

Jacob Murpy talking to the Yorkshire Post:

“If I can get the outcomes I want from myself this season, it puts me in good stead going into the summer and into next season (at Newcastle United).

“I want to regain that confidence and get back to that old Jacob Murphy, which did really well at Norwich, to get a move to the Premier League.

“That’s the kind of form I wanted to get back to.

“I feel from this loan, so far, I have achieved that, but I want more.

“I had a few calls (in the summer) but I decided that this club was probably the best move for me and I don’t regret it at all. It’s been great to represent this club.”

The newspaper also give Sheff Wednesday manager Garry Monk’s view on Jacob Murphy:

“From what I knew of him before, he was probably not aggressive enough offensively and defensively.

“We spoke about how he could get to those levels when I came in from knowing his role in terms of the football and mentally, how you can put yourself in that heightened sense of aggressiveness that we need from him.

“It is putting your body on the line and being able to take contact and probably relish that contact rather than what he was before.

“He has definitely improved on that side and I have been very pleased with how he has improved. He is definitely moving in the right direction.”

Jacob Murphy:

“I have been working on aggression, getting my confidence back, these are things I have really been working on this season.

“Credit to Garry Monk, he has changed my mentality, he has helped me a lot.

“When we have meetings, he sends powerful messagesand they have sunk in.

“He gets me to see things from a different perspective.

“From him being here it has given me more of a hunger and fire in the belly. Every day I just want to work, work, work, I am starving to succeed.

“The boys are hungry as well. They want to win, to get up the table, we are not happy being in the position that we are in.

“One of the main things I wanted to get out of myself this season was to regain confidence, be more ruthless in my attacking.

“I think the gaffer has helped me get to where I needed to be with my own self-belief and stuff.”

