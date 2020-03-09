News

Newcastle United v Manchester City date, time and live TV channel now confirmed

Last Wednesday night saw Newcastle United v Manchester City drawn out of the hat.

The two clubs meeting in the FA Cup sixth round.

On the Thursday, Manchester United won at Derby County to complete the fifth round ties, ensuring it would be an all Premier League line up in the sixth round.

Newcastle United at the end of last week announced (see below) that the Man City cup match would be played on Friday 20 March, or Saturday 21 March, or Sunday 22 March….which wasn’t a lot of help.

There were a few clues though, with the following European games already scheduled ahead of the FA Cup sixth round:

Tuesday 17 March – Man City v Real Madrid

Wednesday 18 March – Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Thursday 19 March – Man Utd v LASK

So Norwich v Man Utd all but guaranteed to be playing on the Sunday, then either the Sheff Utd or Newcastle United match on the Friday (if there was to be a game scheduled that night) as Chelsea were playing on the Wednesday.

Despite games to be played just over two weeks after the draw, ridiculously the broadcasters and football authorities have waited until five days after the draw, before confirming when the games will actually be played.

Now confirmed though as:

Saturday 21 March

Newcastle United v Manchester City 7pm (BBC1 and BBC i-player)

The other three ties:

Saturday 21 March

Leicester v Chelsea 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Sunday 22 March

Sheff Utd v Arsenal 1.30pm (BT Sport)

Norwich v Man Utd 4.30pm (BBC1 and BBC i-player)

So in actual fact, no games on the Friday night.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Steve Bruce is hopeful Newcastle United fans can help create an electric atmosphere at St. James’ Park when the Magpies take on holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this month.

United made it through to the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

Standing between the Magpies and a Wembley semi-final are Pep Guardiola’s City, who have won six of the last seven domestic trophies available and secured a third straight Carabao Cup by beating Aston Villa on Sunday.

For Bruce, though, home advantage has the potential to be a major weapon in United’s armoury, with the Black ‘n’ Whites now within touching distance of a first FA Cup clash at Wembley since the stadium’s redevelopment.

“We couldn’t have asked for a tougher opponent in the competition, but it’s great to get a home tie,” he said.

“It would be fantastic to fill St. James’ Park and experience the atmosphere that a big FA Cup quarter final can bring.”

The tie will take place between Friday, 20th and Sunday, 22nd March – stay tuned to nufc.co.uk for confirmation of the exact date and time.’

