Newcastle United training ground deserted – Individual training programmes allocated

The Newcastle United training ground is set to be a very quiet place for the foreseeable future.

Friday morning brought confirmation (see below) that the Premier League have now suspended all matches for at least three weeks.

This is an initial period of no games, though very likely to prove far longer unless there is a remarkable turnaround in relation to the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is an ever changing picture and even just yesterday, it had looked like the Premier League matches would go ahead as usual this weekend.

However, we then heard that Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mikel Arteta had tested positive, with their training grounds closed down to players and the squad self-isolating.

That then followed on Friday by various other top tier clubs making statements regarding the virus and the shutting down of training facilities.

Now a number of NUFC journalists, including Chris Waugh of The Athletic and Lee Ryder of the Chronicle, are saying it is a similar situation with the Newcastle United training ground.

Steve Bruce having indicated today that there will be no normal group training sessions for the NUFC squad.

Instead, individual training programmes will be allocated to each player.

A sensible move to try and stop the Coronavirus spreading around the squad if/when one or more player does contract it.

Friday’s Premier League official statement:

Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England

Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

